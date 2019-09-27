Apart from Ukraine-gate, another White House scandal has revved up recently, almost unnoticed.
The White House effort to block legal immigration has shifted into overdrive. The State Dept. announced last week it would slash the already shrunken U.S. refugee program almost in half, to 18,000 admissions over the next 12 months, nearly eliminating America’s historic role as a safe haven.
And the Trump team resisted a recent DC District Court ruling that it end years-long delays in granting special immigrant visas (SIV) for thousands of Afghans and Iraqis who helped Americans – as mandated by Congress.
What kind of moral bankrupts try to shut our doors to those who saved American lives?
Here’s the answer. These moves are part of a crusade by White House adviser Stephen Miller to slash legal refugee admissions to zero, if possible. Even before the latest move, the Trump administration had already cut refugee admissions this year by one-third to 30,000. (Historically, the number used to be around 95,000.)
“With one final blow, the Trump administration has snuffed out Lady Liberty’s torch and ended our nation’s legacy of compassion and welcome,” says Rev. John L. McCullough, President of Church World Service, a co-operative ministry of 37 Christian denominations that helps refugees.
Never mind that demographers point out that U.S. population growth has hit its lowest level since 1937. Without immigrants, the U.S. faces a greying population – like Japan and Europe – that is unable to provide sufficient tax revenue or workers.
Even more shocking is the White House willingness to betray Iraqis and Afghans who are at risk because they helped Americans in times of war.
Last week’s court case, Afghan and Iraqi Allies v Pompeo, revealed that 14,000 Iraqi and Afghan applicants for SIV visas have been waiting for years in dangerous conditions. This, despite a legal requirement that their cases be decided within 9 months.
Yet, when the judge ordered the government to provide a plan within thirty days to expedite the visas, government lawyers objected. They argued that the decision should apply only to a limited number of individual applicants. The judge will rule further this week.
Administration callousness beggars belief. Many of these applicants and their families have been hiding for years under death threats. Meantime, State Dept. data shows that only 1,649 Afghans got SIV visas in 2018, a 60% drop from 2017.
As for Iraqis, the situation is far worse. Those in greatest danger – such as military interpreters – have been tossed into a huge pool of applicants who are entitled to visas because they worked for U.S. civilians. That backlog has reached 100,000.
But under Stephen Miller, only 51 Iraqis were admitted in 2018 (as compared to 10,000 in 2016), reportedly including just two who worked for the U.S. military.
“They [the SIV applicants] served bravely in support of our missions abroad, and we promised them a pathway to safety in return,” points out Deepa Alagesan, the supervising attorney who brought the successful court case on behalf of the International Refugee Assistance Project.
Donald Trump and Stephen Miller don’t care.
To understand the sheer cruelty of the Trump-Miller plans, consider the story of the al-Baidhani brothers from Baghdad, who both worked for the U.S. army.
Khalid Baidhani was shot in the face, and the hand and his brother Wissam was threatened with death; his uncle, also a translator, was murdered.
The brothers made it to America, thanks to Herculean efforts by Army Reserve Sgt. Peter Farley. Their immediate family, parents, and younger siblings, entitled by law to follow, went through five years of background checks, quit jobs and sold a house, furniture, and car. They were set to arrive in August 2016.
The day before their departure, the U.S. Embassy called and said they needed another background check. They are still waiting, living in total limbo, subsisting on the charity of relatives.
Now a computer technician in Alexandria, VA, Khalid told me: “If anyone finds out what we did, that’s it, my family is done.”
“I still feel proud of what I did,” Khalid says. “I am proud to be a U.S. citizen, and that I worked with the U.S. army. I was a bridge between the U.S. army and Iraqis.
“But you feel guilty that you are the cause of their suffering because working with the U.S. army caused this to happen. And I am not proud of the way the government treats my family. I am desperate to get them back.”
And get this – after 8 years, the Baidhanis have just been told they need to repeat the whole interview/checking process.
Despite the appeals of U.S. senators, congressmen, and a petition with over 135,000 signatures, the Baidhani family is still being denied visas. Along with thousands of other Afghans and Iraqis who helped Americans stay safe.
In my mind, that is a scandal that tars Trump as much as anything else he’s done.