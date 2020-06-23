I am convinced that Trump, in trying to convince his followers that a potentially fatal disease is not real, has shown his true feelings for them. I don’t believe Trump is any more concerned for white people than he is for Black people, Latinos or Asians. I think that when he says African countries are shitholes, or that Mexico sends us rapists and criminals, or that the novel coronavirus is Kung Flu, he is stating his true sentiments, but more than that, he is seeking a connection with other white people.