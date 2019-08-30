Quiana had missed the call from Nasair while she was working in Amtrak’s customer service. Then came one from Hahnemann. The hospital was asking if they could perform emergency surgery. On Roosevelt Boulevard she ran every red light. The .22-caliber bullet had ricocheted around Nasair’s insides and lodged against his skin. Doctors removed parts of his colon and intestines. In the days after the shooting, it became clear he would survive.