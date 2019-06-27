But even in the best coverage, the word migrant is suspect. When you refer to people by what they’re doing — “one that migrates” — rather than who they are, it’s much easier to dehumanize them — to dismiss their needs for soap, showers or mattresses. Instead of “children,” you call them “so-called minors,” as new Customs and Border Protection head Mark Morgan did, and you can get away with saying things like, “I’ve looked at their eyes … and I’ve said that is a soon-to-be MS-13 gang member.”