“If you were an alien and you landed in Delaware County and you looked around, here’s what you’d see,” Delaware County Councilman Brian Zidek, a Democrat, said during a recent meeting of the elected body as schools in his county barreled toward all-virtual openings. “You’d see bars, restaurants, casinos and gyms open and you’d see schools closed. You’d see football practice happening right outside of a classroom that is closed, a classroom that is designed to help our children learn to read and to learn math and science. That alien would justifiably conclude that our priorities are all screwed up. The alien would conclude that gambling and football practice matter more to the citizens of Delaware County than teaching our children math.