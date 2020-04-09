“HOW GREAT THOU ART,” at 2:39 and “AMAZING GRACE,” at 6:10 here in West Kensington Ministry’s sanctuary. Soothing and healing music of inspiration and hope during these times – brought to us by my neighbor Nic Handahl.... Musicians (of course keeping in mind social distancing) ￼are welcome to come and provide this sense of peace in our space to share with our social media communities￼...I love how Nic reveres the space and takes it in – the air, the light, the sound – he’s a special person. ?? What’s the song he’s playing that starts at 5:10??￼