“HOW GREAT THOU ART,” at 2:39 and “AMAZING GRACE,” at 6:10 here in West Kensington Ministry’s sanctuary. Soothing and healing music of inspiration and hope during these times – brought to us by my neighbor Nic Handahl.... Musicians (of course keeping in mind social distancing) are welcome to come and provide this sense of peace in our space to share with our social media communities...I love how Nic reveres the space and takes it in – the air, the light, the sound – he’s a special person. ?? What’s the song he’s playing that starts at 5:10??