Two days after Christmas, Renee left her apartment around 10 p.m. to make a purchase near the 4700 block of Greene Street in Germantown. On her way back, a man emerged from a Cadillac Escalade and asked to use her cellphone. After she told him that it was dead, he asked if he could charge his phone in her house which she declined to do. Then, she noticed the gun pointed at her back. The assailant demanded that she give him everything. But all she had on her was $1, a phone, a charger and her house keys. Next he asked, “How many people are in your house?”