I liked Miller’s op-ed and wanted to share it on my Facebook page. But I’ve long had qualms about what can seem a rather faddish attempt to rename buildings and remove statues as a tool for social justice. However deeply felt and well-intended, such actions too often strike me as Orwellian and far too easy — feel-good moves to prettify the present by papering over the past. Like acts of retroactive revenge that in themselves don’t come close to undoing injustices.