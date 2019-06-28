“Bowa would sit there with his chair turned away from his locker, chewing his fingernails, ripping everyone for what they were wearing, what they said in the papers,” recalled Larry Christenson, who won 19 games in ‘77. “Bull [Luzinski] was his roommate and he was relentless with him. I can still hear him today. 'Bull, you big fat hog.’ He’d get on Schmitty pretty hard too. Once in Houston, Schmitty tried to kill him. Bowa just couldn’t help himself. That’s what he did, what he still does.”