For that reason, they will never be embraced in this town quite the way the 2008 team was even though Chase Utley believes the second of the two teams to reach the World Series might have been a bit more talented. It’s the same affliction felt by the 1977 Phillies, arguably the most talented team of the first golden era in Phillies baseball. When a great team does not win the title, we naturally recall the scars as much as or more than the stars who steered the mostly joyful ride. Perhaps we’d have a softer view of the 2009 team if either the 2010 or 2011 teams had reached their desired destination, but their playoff exits were even more excruciating.