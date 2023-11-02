Skip to content
Phillies
Phillies among top options to win World Series in 2024 in way-too-early look at odds

A busy offseason arrives for the Phillies, but they are among the top options to win it all next season.

Will Bryce Harper and the Phillies be back in contention for the World Series in 2024?
Will Bryce Harper and the Phillies be back in contention for the World Series in 2024?Read moreJose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer
    by Devin Jackson
    Published 

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series on Wednesday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks to close out the 2023 World Series in five games. After dropping Game 2 at home, the Rangers won three straight games in Arizona, remaining a perfect 11-0 on the road during the playoffs.

Now, a busy offseason looms, especially for the Phillies, who have some notable players to make decisions on, including free-agents-to-be Rhys Hoskins, who was attempting to make a comeback from an ACL injury for the World Series, and pitching ace Aaron Nola.

After the Phillies came up one win short of the World Series, losing in the National League Championship Series to the Diamondbacks in Game 7, oddsmakers like their chances in 2024.

Here’s a way-too-early look at the odds board to win the 2024 World Series.

2024 World Series odds (via BetMGM)

  1. Braves: +650

  2. Dodgers: +800

  3. Astros: +900

  4. Rangers: +1000

  5. Phillies: +1100

  6. Orioles: +1600

  7. Yankees: +1600

  8. Padres: +1600

  9. Rays: +1600

  10. Blue Jays: +1600

  11. Mariners: +1800

  12. Twins: +2500

  13. Mets: +2500

  14. Diamondbacks: +3000

  15. Red Sox: +3000

  16. Cubs: +3000

  17. Reds: +4000

  18. Brewers: +4000

  19. Giants: +4000

  20. Guardians: +5000

  21. Marlins: +5000

  22. Cardinals: +5000

  23. Tigers: +6600

  24. Angels: +8000

  25. Pirates: +8000

  26. White Sox: +15000

  27. Nationals: +15000

  28. Royals: +20000

  29. Rockies: +25000

  30. Athletics: +50000

After opening the 2023 World Series odds at +1600 to win the World Series, the Phillies have slightly better odds at 11/1, the fifth-best odds among all 30 MLB teams. Only the Braves (+650), Dodgers (+800), Astros (+900) and the reigning champion Rangers (+1000) have shorter odds to win it all next season.

Some other notable odds listings: the Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild-card spot before making a surprise run to the World Series, are valued at +3000, tied with the Red Sox and Cubs for the 14th-shortest odds to win it all. Before making the postseason in 2023, the Diamondbacks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2017.

2024 National League winner odds (via BetMGM)

  1. Braves: +300

  2. Dodgers: +380

  3. Phillies: +500

  4. Padres: +800

  5. Mets: +1200

  6. Diamondbacks: +1400

  7. Cubs: +1400

  8. Reds: +2000

  9. Brewers: +2000

  10. Giants: +2000

  11. Cardinals: +2500

  12. Marlins: +2500

  13. Pirates: +4000

  14. Nationals: +6600

  15. Rockies: +12500