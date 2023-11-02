Phillies among top options to win World Series in 2024 in way-too-early look at odds
A busy offseason arrives for the Phillies, but they are among the top options to win it all next season.
The Texas Rangers won their first World Series on Wednesday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks to close out the 2023 World Series in five games. After dropping Game 2 at home, the Rangers won three straight games in Arizona, remaining a perfect 11-0 on the road during the playoffs.
Now, a busy offseason looms, especially for the Phillies, who have some notable players to make decisions on, including free-agents-to-be Rhys Hoskins, who was attempting to make a comeback from an ACL injury for the World Series, and pitching ace Aaron Nola.
After the Phillies came up one win short of the World Series, losing in the National League Championship Series to the Diamondbacks in Game 7, oddsmakers like their chances in 2024.
Here’s a way-too-early look at the odds board to win the 2024 World Series.
2024 World Series odds (via BetMGM)
Braves: +650
Dodgers: +800
Astros: +900
Rangers: +1000
Phillies: +1100
Orioles: +1600
Yankees: +1600
Padres: +1600
Rays: +1600
Blue Jays: +1600
Mariners: +1800
Twins: +2500
Mets: +2500
Diamondbacks: +3000
Red Sox: +3000
Cubs: +3000
Reds: +4000
Brewers: +4000
Giants: +4000
Guardians: +5000
Marlins: +5000
Cardinals: +5000
Tigers: +6600
Angels: +8000
Pirates: +8000
White Sox: +15000
Nationals: +15000
Royals: +20000
Rockies: +25000
Athletics: +50000
After opening the 2023 World Series odds at +1600 to win the World Series, the Phillies have slightly better odds at 11/1, the fifth-best odds among all 30 MLB teams. Only the Braves (+650), Dodgers (+800), Astros (+900) and the reigning champion Rangers (+1000) have shorter odds to win it all next season.
Some other notable odds listings: the Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild-card spot before making a surprise run to the World Series, are valued at +3000, tied with the Red Sox and Cubs for the 14th-shortest odds to win it all. Before making the postseason in 2023, the Diamondbacks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2017.
2024 National League winner odds (via BetMGM)
Braves: +300
Dodgers: +380
Phillies: +500
Padres: +800
Mets: +1200
Diamondbacks: +1400
Cubs: +1400
Reds: +2000
Brewers: +2000
Giants: +2000
Cardinals: +2500
Marlins: +2500
Pirates: +4000
Nationals: +6600
Rockies: +12500