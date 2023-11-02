Phillies among top options to win World Series in 2024 in way-too-early look at odds

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series on Wednesday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks to close out the 2023 World Series in five games. After dropping Game 2 at home, the Rangers won three straight games in Arizona, remaining a perfect 11-0 on the road during the playoffs.

Now, a busy offseason looms, especially for the Phillies, who have some notable players to make decisions on, including free-agents-to-be Rhys Hoskins, who was attempting to make a comeback from an ACL injury for the World Series, and pitching ace Aaron Nola.

After the Phillies came up one win short of the World Series, losing in the National League Championship Series to the Diamondbacks in Game 7, oddsmakers like their chances in 2024.

Here’s a way-too-early look at the odds board to win the 2024 World Series.

2024 World Series odds (via BetMGM)

Braves: +650 Dodgers: +800 Astros: +900 Rangers: +1000 Phillies: +1100 Orioles: +1600 Yankees: +1600 Padres: +1600 Rays: +1600 Blue Jays: +1600 Mariners: +1800 Twins: +2500 Mets: +2500 Diamondbacks: +3000 Red Sox: +3000 Cubs: +3000 Reds: +4000 Brewers: +4000 Giants: +4000 Guardians: +5000 Marlins: +5000 Cardinals: +5000 Tigers: +6600 Angels: +8000 Pirates: +8000 White Sox: +15000 Nationals: +15000 Royals: +20000 Rockies: +25000 Athletics: +50000

After opening the 2023 World Series odds at +1600 to win the World Series, the Phillies have slightly better odds at 11/1, the fifth-best odds among all 30 MLB teams. Only the Braves (+650), Dodgers (+800), Astros (+900) and the reigning champion Rangers (+1000) have shorter odds to win it all next season.

Some other notable odds listings: the Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild-card spot before making a surprise run to the World Series, are valued at +3000, tied with the Red Sox and Cubs for the 14th-shortest odds to win it all. Before making the postseason in 2023, the Diamondbacks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2017.

2024 National League winner odds (via BetMGM)