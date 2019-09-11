Hall of Fame Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas died in 2009, but the words he spoke on a September night in the wake of the deadly Sept. 11 attacks still ring true today.
Major League Baseball suspended all games following the Sept. 11 attacks, the deadliest terrorist attack in history, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Six days later, on Sept. 17, MLB resumed its schedule, with the Phillies playing at Veterans Stadium against the Atlanta Braves.
Fans tuning into the game on television were greeted by an American flag quietly flying at half staff with no sound playing in the background. The telecast quickly turned to Kalas, then in his 30th season calling Phillies games, who choked up as he spoke the poignant words that helped the city cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.
“Here at Veterans Stadium, we see various displays of nationalism and patriotism. And let us always remember, that above all else, love one another, love thy brother,” Kalas said.
“It was a real emotional night, and Harry was a wonderful shepherd through moments like that,” former Phillies broadcaster Scott Graham told reporter Randy Miller for his biography of Kalas, Harry the K. “That’s a big part of his brilliance."
Here are Kalas’ timeless words: