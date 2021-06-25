Aaron Nola became just the second pitcher in baseball history to strike out 10 consecutive hitters. The streak started in the first inning of Friday’s 2-1 loss, after allowing the first two Mets hitters to reach base. Here’s a closer look:

The victims

1. Michael Conforto, 5 pitches, struck out swinging on a knuckle curve that was clocked at 78.8 mph.

2. Pete Alonso, 5 pitches, also fanned swinging on a knuckle curve (80.1 mph).

3. Dominic Smith, 4 pitches, struck looking out on a sinker (92 mph).

4. James McCann, 4 pitches, looked at a sinker for strike three (90.9 mph).

5. Kevin Pillar, 4 pitches, whiffed swinging at a changeup (86.4 mph).

6. Luis Guillorme, 6 pitches, struck out swinging on a knuckle curve (78.6 mph).

7. Taijuan Walker, 6 pitches, looked at a four-seam fastball (91.2 mph), as Nola tied the team record for consecutive strikeouts (Steve Carlton, Curt Schilling, Jerad Eickhoff).

8. Jeff McNeil, 4 pitches, went down swinging on a 90.5 mph sinker.

9. Francisco Lindor, 3 pitches, struck out swinging on a knuckle-curve (78.3 mph).

10. Michael Conforto, 5 pitches, went down swinging on a changeup (84.3 mph), as Nola tied Tom Seaver’s record.

Alonso was one strike away from dubious history before doubling down the right-field line on a 1-2 pitch. Otherwise, he’d have been the answer to a heckuva trivia question.

» READ MORE: Phillies waste Aaron Nola’s history-making performance in walk-off 2-1 loss to Mets

The tally

  • Strikeouts swinging: 7.

  • Strikeouts looking: 3.

  • Fastest strikeout pitch: 92 mph.

  • Slowest strikeout pitch: 78.3 mph.

  • Average strikeout pitch: 85.1 mph.

  • Total pitches during streak: 46.

  • Total pitches, full game: 99 (in 5.1 innings).

  • Strikeouts, full game: 12.

About Seaver’s record

  • Tom Seaver is the only other pitcher with 10 consecutive strikeouts in a game. He dominated the Padres on April 22, 1970 with a complete game, fanning 19 in all, as the Red.

  • His victims: Al Ferrara, Nate Colbert, Dave Campbell, Jerry Morales, Bob Barton, Ramon Webster, Ivan Murrell, Van Kelly, Cito Gaston, and Ferrara -- who homered in the second inning for San Diego’s only run -- to end the game.

  • Seaver was 25 that day, three years younger than Nola. He was 0-for-3 from the plate, while Nola went 2-for-2 and knocked in a run with a line drive double to right.

  • Nola’s 12 strikeouts tied his career high. Seaver’s 19 would stand as his career high.

  • Seaver was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 with a then-record 98.8% of balloting.

Source: MLB.com, Baseball-Reference.com, Inquirer research.