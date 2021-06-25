Aaron Nola became just the second pitcher in baseball history to strike out 10 consecutive hitters. The streak started in the first inning of Friday’s 2-1 loss, after allowing the first two Mets hitters to reach base. Here’s a closer look:

The victims

1. Michael Conforto, 5 pitches, struck out swinging on a knuckle curve that was clocked at 78.8 mph.

2. Pete Alonso, 5 pitches, also fanned swinging on a knuckle curve (80.1 mph).

3. Dominic Smith, 4 pitches, struck looking out on a sinker (92 mph).

4. James McCann, 4 pitches, looked at a sinker for strike three (90.9 mph).

5. Kevin Pillar, 4 pitches, whiffed swinging at a changeup (86.4 mph).

6. Luis Guillorme, 6 pitches, struck out swinging on a knuckle curve (78.6 mph).

7. Taijuan Walker, 6 pitches, looked at a four-seam fastball (91.2 mph), as Nola tied the team record for consecutive strikeouts (Steve Carlton, Curt Schilling, Jerad Eickhoff).

8. Jeff McNeil, 4 pitches, went down swinging on a 90.5 mph sinker.

9. Francisco Lindor, 3 pitches, struck out swinging on a knuckle-curve (78.3 mph).

10. Michael Conforto, 5 pitches, went down swinging on a changeup (84.3 mph), as Nola tied Tom Seaver’s record.

Alonso was one strike away from dubious history before doubling down the right-field line on a 1-2 pitch. Otherwise, he’d have been the answer to a heckuva trivia question.

The tally

Strikeouts swinging: 7.

Strikeouts looking: 3.

Fastest strikeout pitch: 92 mph.

Slowest strikeout pitch: 78.3 mph.

Average strikeout pitch: 85.1 mph.

Total pitches during streak: 46.

Total pitches, full game: 99 (in 5.1 innings).

Strikeouts, full game: 12.

About Seaver’s record

Tom Seaver is the only other pitcher with 10 consecutive strikeouts in a game. He dominated the Padres on April 22, 1970 with a complete game, fanning 19 in all, as the Red.

His victims: Al Ferrara, Nate Colbert, Dave Campbell, Jerry Morales, Bob Barton, Ramon Webster, Ivan Murrell, Van Kelly, Cito Gaston, and Ferrara -- who homered in the second inning for San Diego’s only run -- to end the game.

Seaver was 25 that day, three years younger than Nola. He was 0-for-3 from the plate, while Nola went 2-for-2 and knocked in a run with a line drive double to right.

Nola’s 12 strikeouts tied his career high. Seaver’s 19 would stand as his career high.

Seaver was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 with a then-record 98.8% of balloting.

Source: MLB.com, Baseball-Reference.com, Inquirer research.