Poor Phillies pitching allows a dozen runs in second straight loss to Braves

The Phillies’ pitching staff allowed 12 runs to the Braves on Saturday afternoon.

They’ve allowed a total of 21 runs over the past two games. On Friday, the bullpen was at fault, but on Saturday, in an 12-4 loss, it was starter Aaron Nola who did the bulk of the damage.

Nola, in his first start of the season, allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits — including two home runs — with one walk and three strikeouts. It was an uncharacteristic outing for him. He struggled to locate his pitches. Nola finished his day at 83 pitches, of which 54 were strikes.

It was not the tone he wanted to set, and things got worse for the Phillies from there. Luis Ortiz entered in relief of Nola with one out in the fifth inning. He allowed a single to Orlando Arica, and in the next at-bat, Travis d’Arnaud hit a bouncer that Ortiz jumped for.

Advertisement

He twisted his ankle on the way down, but came back into the game in the sixth, only to allow back-to-back singles. Ortiz exited the game with a left ankle sprain. It was an unwelcome development for a team that has used 10 relievers in just over 24 hours.

Seranthony Domínguez came in relief of Ortiz in the sixth inning. He allowed a single and a home run to charge Ortiz with two earned runs, and to add two to his own line. Yunior Marte and Gregory Soto, who pitched the seventh and eighth, were the only Phillies pitchers to throw a clean inning on Saturday.

This series hasn’t felt like much of a rivalry. There have been dramatic moments, but every time the Phillies took some momentum, the Braves took it right back. That was the case on Saturday. Braves starter Max Fried lasted just 2/3 of an inning, throwing 43 pitches, while allowing three earned runs on two hits with three walks (one of those included a dubious ball three call with Nick Castellanos at the plate).

» READ MORE: Citizens Bank Park has given us 20 years of great memories, should be good for 100: Phillies owner John Middleton.

The Braves responded immediately in the second inning, hitting an RBI double and an RBI single off of Nola. J.T. Realmuto hit a solo home run off of Braves reliever Jesse Chavez in the third, but that was the extent of the Phillies run-scoring for the night. They went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, with eight hits. The Braves finished their night with 19.

The Phillies are now 0-2 to start the season. After Sunday, they don’t play Atlanta again until early July.

Harper has scary fall

While attempting to catch a foul ball hit by Austin Riley in the first inning, Bryce Harper tumbled head first into a camera well. He returned to the game immediately, and shook off the training staff, but was bleeding a bit on his hand. He had lengthy conversation with Rob Thomson in the dugout after the inning but remained in the game until the eighth inning, when he was replaced at first by Alec Bohm.