Aaron Nola allows three runs in Phillies’ loss to the Dodgers, snaps four-game winning streak

As soon as the ball left Michael Conforto’s bat, Aaron Nola knew it was gone. He looked down at the ground instead of watching it carry 397 feet over the right-field wall.

Nola was hurt by homers again in the Phillies’ 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday, with all three runs he allowed coming on the long ball: a two-run homer from Kiké Hernández in the second and Conforto’s solo shot in the sixth.

It’s been a bit of a trend across the Phillies’ rotation. In fact, all 13 runs allowed by Phillies starters so far this season have come on homers. Nola has been responsible for eight through two starts.

But in both starts, he also didn’t receive much run support. On Saturday, which was a quality start for Nola with three earned runs across six innings, the Phillies only mustered four hits. Two of those hits came in the first inning.

It seemed like they were poised to jump on Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki early, with Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner stringing together singles to lead off the first. Schwarber advanced from first to third on Turner’s hit, and scored on an RBI groundout from Bohm for a 1-0 lead.

But following Turner’s single, Sasaki retired nine consecutive Phillies. The 23-year-old only had 4 ⅔ innings of major league baseball experience before Saturday, and had given up nine walks in his first two appearances.

But Sasaki didn’t issue a walk on Saturday until Harper drew one to lead off the fourth. Harper was stranded at first, however, after consecutive first-pitch flyouts from Alec Bohm and Max Kepler, and a strikeout from Nick Castellanos.

With two runners aboard in the fifth, Schwarber nearly put the Phillies back in front with a 101 mph rocket to right field. Teoscar Hernández made the catch, but as J.T. Realmuto tagged up at third base, Hernández caught Bryson Stott diving back to first for a double play to end the inning.

Joe Ross kept the Dodgers at bay for two innings after taking over for Nola in the seventh. He retired all six Dodgers he faced. Tanner Banks pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing one walk to Andy Pages.

But Dodgers closer Tanner Scott only needed three pitches for the bottom of the ninth. Harper lead off with an infield single, bringing Bohm to the plate as the tying run, but he grounded into a double play to erase the runner. Kepler flew out to end the game.