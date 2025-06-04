Aaron Nola has a setback in his ankle recovery and won’t throw for a few days, Phillies say

TORONTO — Aaron Nola has hit a speed bump in his recovery from his right ankle sprain.

The right-hander felt some stiffness in his right side on Tuesday, prompting the Phillies to shut him down from throwing for a few days. Nola was initially scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Thursday, which has now been canceled.

“We’re just being precautionary. We’re just going to hold off,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “ … It’s very mild, but we just want to make sure it’s OK.”

The Phillies don’t have a timetable for when Nola will be able to throw again. He has been on the injured list since May 16 with what was initially viewed as a minor injury. Once he is able to head out on a rehab assignment, Nola will need to be stretched out again.

Nola had a 6.16 ERA and a 1-7 record through his nine starts before the ankle sprain.

Thomson also does not know when Zack Wheeler, who is expecting the birth of his child, will be able to return to the Phillies rotation. Wheeler was placed on the paternity list on Wednesday to clear a spot for Mick Abel to be called up for his start against Toronto. Players may remain on the list for up to three games.

If Wheeler is not ready to start by Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Phillies will need to call up a pitcher for a spot start or may opt for a bullpen game, according to Thomson.

Old friends

Thomson spent some time before Wednesday’s game catching up with former Team Canada teammates from the 1984 Summer Olympics. Thomson, who is from Sarnia, Ontario, was 20 at the time and was the team’s catcher.

Baseball was a demonstration sport at the ’84 Olympics, and the games were held at Dodger Stadium. Team Canada went 1-2 in tournament play, its lone win coming against eventual champion Japan.

Larry Downes, Rod Heisler, Michael Carnegie, Joe Heeney, and Tom Nelson stopped by Phillies batting practice and also chatted with Canadian reliever Jordan Romano. Thomson had previously hosted his Team Canada teammates at Citizens Bank Park for a home series in August 2023.

Extra bases

Infielder Keaton Anthony was named the Phillies’ minor league hitter of the month and right-hander Saul Teran was named minor league pitcher of the month for May. Anthony, 23, slashed .385/.442/.603 with double-A Reading last month. Teran, 23, earned a promotion to high-A Jersey Shore on June 2 after pitching to a 1.64 ERA and recording three saves with Clearwater last month. … Jesús Luzardo (5-1,3.58 ERA), who arrived in Toronto sporting a new cornrow hairstyle after allowing 12 earned runs in his last appearance, is scheduled to start the series finale against Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-3, 3.80).