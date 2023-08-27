Aaron Nola throws a gem as Phillies complete sweep of Cardinals with 3-0 win

There’s still five weeks left in the regular season but the Phillies have done enough in August to allow themselves the chance to envision what October could feel like. And a three-game sweep of the Cardinals — culminated by Sunday’s 3-0 win — served as a reminder of how dangerous the Phils could be in a postseason series.

Aaron Nola did not allow a run in seven innings as the Phils starters combined for three earned runs in 20 innings against the Cards. The Phils scored 22 runs in three games but that’s almost expected as the team was constructed to be carried by the lineup. The best path back to the World Series is matching that lineup with arms. For three days, they did just that.

Nola was excellent as he struck out nine, walked one, and allowed one hit. He retired 21 of the 22 batters he faced after allowing a leadoff single in the first. Nola threw just 95 pitches. Rob Thomson could have pushed him another inning but an inning saved in August could be more gas for the season’s final stretch.

Kyle Schwarber started the first with a leadoff homer, Johan Rojas scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Bryce Harper added a two-out RBI in the seventh. That was enough.

The Phillies enter Monday — a week from Labor Day — with possession of the first of three wild-card spots and a 31/2-game lead over the fourth-place team. They play 13 of their final 31 games against teams with winning records. Last year, they were chasing a playoff spot. This year, they’re holding on to one. It’s still early but a weekend like this is enough to start dreaming of another October.