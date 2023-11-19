Source: Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to seven-year, $172 million contract

Aaron Nola has agreed to a seven-year, $172 million contract with the Phillies, The Inquirer confirmed on Sunday. According to a source, Nola turned down more money from other deals to stay in Philadelphia. The contract is pending a physical.

Once it is official, Nola’s deal will be the biggest contract for a pitcher in Phillies history. But just because they signed one starting pitcher doesn’t necessarily mean their rotation will be set. A source familiar with the Phillies’ thinking said they’ll likely sign two starters this offseason. The Phillies’ starting pitching depth was tested last year, and they would like to bolster that.

Nola, 30, was in the midst of his first offseason as a free agent. He and his agent, Joe Longo of Paragon Sports, attempted to come to an agreement on an extension with the Phillies in spring training but weren’t able to get a deal done. They tabled contract talks until the offseason.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said a few weeks ago that signing Nola would be the team’s top priority.

Nola was drafted by the Phillies in 2014 out of LSU. He has spent 10 season in the organization, nine of those in the majors. He posted a 3.72 ERA over those nine big league seasons, with 1,582 strikeouts over 1,422 innings.

Nola’s biggest asset has been his durability. He’s given the Phillies 32 starts over his last three regular seasons. He takes pride in pitching deep into games, and because of that, he tries to stay in the strike zone.

This has led to a high home run rate. Nola allowed a career-high 32 home runs last season. He struggled to adapt to some of the new rule changes, like limits on pick-off attempts and the pitch clock, but made a few mechanical adjustments in September that helped him hit his stride.

Pitching coach Caleb Cotham added a slide step so Nola could be quicker to the plate. They also made a tweak to his delivery, squaring his shoulders up, which allowed him to see the plate better. His command improved from there. Nola allowed just three earned runs, no walks and one home run in his last two starts. He allowed six earned runs in 22⅓ innings during the 2023 playoffs.