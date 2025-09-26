In an unusual season for the Phillies’ Aaron Nola, another twist could be coming

In his 10-year MLB career, Aaron Nola has never once made a relief appearance.

All 294 games he’s appeared in for the Phillies since 2015 have been starts, including 10 postseason games.

But this season has been unlike any other for the right-hander. Nola is typically known for his durability, but missed three months with injuries — first an ankle sprain and then a stress fracture in his rib. And when he is healthy, he hasn’t always been himself, with a career-worst 6.46 ERA and 1.45 WHIP entering his last start on Friday.

The Phillies only need three starters in the five-game National League Division Series, and Cristopher Sánchez will take the ball for Game 1. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he would not rule out using three lefties. Sánchez (2.57), Ranger Suárez (3.12), and Jesús Luzardo (3.92) have the three best ERAs on the current starting staff.

So could this atypical year for Nola culminate in him heading to the bullpen for the playoffs, for the first time in his career?

“Sure,” Thomson said. “We’d certainly give him enough time if that were the case, to make sure he’s ready.”

Thomson said before Nola’s start against the Twins on Friday that he had seen some encouraging signs from the pitcher recently. He allowed four runs on Sept. 20 and took the loss in Arizona, but touched 94 mph with his fastball and got nine whiffs on his knuckle curve.

“I have all the confidence in the world in Aaron Nola,” Thomson said.

Latest on Turner

Time is running out for Trea Turner to see game action before the postseason. Thomson said he will not play Saturday, but the regular season finale on Sunday is a possibility.

“Maybe Sunday, maybe not at all,” Thomson said. “We just got to make sure that training staff deems him healthy and he has the confidence to go out there.”

Turner had an “encouraging” day of work on Friday. He hit on the field with the team, ran the bases, and took ground balls.

‘Stay hot’ camp

The members of the Phillies “stay-hot camp” will report to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, Thomson announced. The camp includes pitchers Nolan Hoffman, Alan Rangel, and Seth Johnson; catcher Caleb Ricketts; infielders Rafael Lantigua and Donovan Walton; and outfielder Johan Rojas. The six players will stay ready as reserves in case of injuries during the postseason.

Walton, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday to clear room for Edmundo Sosa’s return from the injured list, cleared waivers.

Thomson said Rojas’ quad is still sore. He left his final game with triple-A Lehigh Valley early after tweaking it. Since he was optioned to triple A on Aug. 1, Rojas slashed .279/.338/.361 in 35 games with eight stolen bases.

Clubhouse bug

While Bryce Harper returned to the Phillies lineup on Thursday after missing two games due to illness, Max Kepler was then removed from the game in the ninth inning because of sickness. Thomson said he had been battling through it during the game, and decided to take him out following the lengthy rain delay in the eighth inning.

“It’s just body aches and headache and all that stuff,” Thomson said. “It’s been going through the clubhouse now for a while.”

With Kepler out of the lineup on Friday, Nick Castellanos started in right field against Twins righty Joe Ryan.

Extra bases

Former Phillie Kody Clemens started at second base and hit second in the order for Minnesota on Friday. The Twins acquired Clemens from the Phillies in April in exchange for cash considerations. … Mick Abel (2-4, 7.36 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Phillies on Saturday. Along with catching prospect Eduardo Tait, Abel was part of the trade package the Phillies used to acquire closer Jhoan Duran. “I’m happy for Mick, too,” Thomson said. “He’s got a real opportunity. Got really good stuff. He’s got a really bright future.” Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.12) will start for the Phillies.