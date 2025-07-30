Source: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins

Case closed.

Less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, the Phillies agreed to a deal for flamethrowing closer Jhoan Durán from the Twins, a major league source said Wednesday night. The cost: right-hander Mick Abel and 18-year-old A-ball catcher Eduardo Tait.

Durán, 27, is under club control through 2027, meaning the Phillies will have him for three postseason runs. He’s expected to slot into the ninth inning and bring triple-digit fastball velocity and swing-and-miss power to a bullpen that was sorely in need of both.

The teams didn’t immediately announce the trade because players were being informed.

