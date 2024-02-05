Former slugger Adam Lind joins the Phillies farm system as a hitting coach

A former major-league slugger is joining the Phillies’ player-development staff.

Adam Lind, who hit 200 homers in 12 seasons with four teams, will be the hitting coach at high-A Jersey Shore, the Phillies announced Monday in a press release to reveal their full minor-league staff. Lind, 40, hit 35 homers in 2009 for the Blue Jays and reached the 20-homer mark six times before retiring in 2018.

» READ MORE: The Phillies will run it back in 2024. How will that play in the NL East? Let’s size up the competition.

The Phillies brought back each of the managers at their full-season affiliates: Anthony Contreras (triple-A Lehigh Valley), Al Pedrique (double-A Reading), Greg Brodzinski (Jersey Shore), and Marty Malloy (low-A Clearwater). Further, Shawn Williams will return to manage in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Two other notable additions to the staff: Phil Gosselin, a Malvern Prep graduate who spent parts of 10 seasons in the majors as a utility infielder (including 2019-20 with the Phillies), will be a special assignment analyst. Tim Collins, a former lefty reliever who made 275 major-league appearances in six seasons, will coach the pitchers at Clearwater.