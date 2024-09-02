Source: Phillies promote top infield prospect Aidan Miller to double-A Reading

Aidan Miller is moving up.

Three months after turning 20, 14 months after the Phillies drafted him in the first round out of a Florida high school, Miller is being promoted to double-A Reading, a team source said Monday.

Advertisement

It marks the second promotion of the season for the top shortstop prospect. Miller started the season at low-A Clearwater before going to high-A Jersey Shore in early June. Reading has 12 games remaining, beginning Tuesday night at home.

» READ MORE: Re-ranking our top 10 Phillies prospects as their seasons end, and what’s next for each in 2025

Miller went 5-for-5 with a double and a solo homer Sunday in his final game with Jersey Shore. He batted .258 with 12 doubles, six triples, six homers, and a .797 OPS in 258 plate appearances over 58 games at the high-A level.

Overall, Miller is batting .265 with a .373 on-base percentage, 28 doubles, six triples, 11 homers, and an .833 OPS in 97 games.

The Phillies have kept Miller at shortstop despite speculation after the draft that he would move to third base.

» READ MORE: A sizable shortstop, Phillies prospect Aidan Miller shows the work ethic of a ’throwback’

“He has sound instincts for the game,” said one rival scout, who described Miller as a “hard-contact guy” with 20- to 25-homer potential. “And his bat will develop as he goes level to level.”

Miller will join 20-year-old center field prospect Justin Crawford in Reading. They teamed up in a prospect showcase in spring training — cleverly marketed by MLB as “Spring Breakout” — and Miller singled home Crawford in the first inning.

“After the hit, I came in and Crawford came up to me and we were like, ‘We can get used to this,’” Miller said that day.

For the next two weeks, they’ll get another chance.