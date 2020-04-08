The Phillies won 87 games in 1966 and knew they would need upgrades if they were to finally win the pennant that had slipped away in 1964. So they went to the Winter Meetings in November of 1966 with a wish list. And at the top was Kaline, by then a 12-time All-Star right fielder, nine-time Gold Glove winner, and one of baseball’s biggest stars.