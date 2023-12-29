Alec Bohm’s three-error, ‘I hate this place’ baseball up for auction

In an April 11, 2022 game against the Mets, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm committed three errors in the first three innings. After receiving derisive applause from the Citizens Bank Park crowd following a successful putout in the second inning, he was caught on camera saying “I [expletive] hate this place.” Now, almost two years later, fans will have the opportunity to bid on a signed ball from that game.

Bohm also wrote “I love this place” below his signature on the ball.

The game was a turning point in Bohm’s tenure with the team. He took a moment that could have turned him into an enemy, but his response after the game earned him a standing ovation from Phillies fans the following day.

“Look, emotions got the best of me,” Bohm said after the game. “I said it. Do I mean it? No. It’s a frustrating night for me. Made a few mistakes in the field. But these people, these fans, they just want to win. You heard it. We come back, they’re great. I’m sorry to them. I don’t mean that.”

The ball is from Bohm’s third error of the game in the third inning. The bidding continues through Saturday on the Goldin auction platform. Other items available for auction include game-worn Bohm, Bryson Stott, Bryce Harper and Cole Hamels jerseys.