Phillies starter Zack Wheeler stepped onto the mound in Citizens Bank Park at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday. The Mets’ Brandon Nimmo had the first at-bat. It lasted six pitches — not ideal, for a pitcher trying to be economical — but it ultimately ended in a groundout. Next was Starling Marte, who Wheeler hit with his sinker. Francisco Lindor grounded out, then Wheeler hit Pete Alonso — also with his sinker — and walked Eduardo Escobar. By the end of those five at-bats, he was at 24 pitches.

Wheeler’s season debut, which ended in a 2-0 loss for the Phillies on Tuesday night, was not one would expect from a pitcher who ranked second in NL Cy Young Award voting last year. But Wheeler is coming off of the most atypical of offseasons. After contracting the flu in spring training, and battling shoulder soreness over the winter, he hadn’t faced major-league hitters in a game setting until Tuesday night.

After a brief mound visit, Wheeler reset. He struck out Robinson Canó to end the first inning, and over the next 3⅔ innings, proceeded to strike out two more batters, while allowing no walks and two hits. The last hit he allowed was a home run, to Nimmo, who by that at-bat had seen Wheeler three times. That was his last batter, and he left after having thrown 65 pitches, 44 of them strikes.

It wasn’t perfect, or close to perfect, which we’ve become accustomed to getting from Wheeler. But how he responded to that imperfection was the highlight of his night. Almost one exactly year ago, against the Mets, Wheeler had a similar outing. On April 14, 2021, at Citi Field, he gave up two earned runs on three hits, with a hit batsman and a walk in the first inning. By the end of the second inning, he was at 46 pitches.

Wheeler walked back to the dugout that day, looked his pitching coach Caleb Cotham in the eye, and said “I’m going to go seven.” And he almost did; Cotham pulled him after 6⅓ innings.

Coming off an atypical spring, and a shortened spring, Wheeler might not be back to his normal, dominant self for a little while. But if he does encounter more adversity in his next few outings, he will know he has the mental fortitude to handle it.

Reliever Sánchez impresses

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Mets, left-handed reliever Cristopher Sánchez had a total of 12⅔ innings of big-league experience across seven games in 2021. Those games hadn’t gone particularly well; the rookie allowed seven earned runs, 16 hits and seven walks over that span. But his appearance on Tuesday night, his first of 2022, was a completely different story. Sánchez, 25, filled in for Wheeler in the fifth inning and went 2⅓ innings, allowing no hits, no earned runs, one walk and striking out three.

Bats remain cold

The Phillies were hitting the ball hard on Tuesday — five of their hitters posted the top exit velocities of the night, per Baseball Savant — but most of those balls weren’t falling for hits. Before Monday night’s five-run offensive explosion in the eighth inning, the Phillies had only scored one run since Saturday. The bats didn’t warm up much after that; they tallied only five hits and no runs on Tuesday night.

Standing ovation for Bohm

Infielder Alec Bohm pinch hit for Simón Muzziotti in the eighth inning, and received a standing ovation when he reached the plate. The fans were reacting to Bohm’s apology to them on Monday evening, after a video went viral of him saying “I {expletive] hate this place” in response to a derisive cheer when he made a routine play on a night he committed three errors. After the game, Bohm admitted what he had said, and conceded that he’d gotten caught up in the moment. The cheers on Tuesday night weren’t sarcastic; instead, they were appreciative, a gesture of humanity for a young player who was brave enough to be vulnerable.