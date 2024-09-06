Phillies put Alec Bohm on injured list; will be out until at least Sept. 13

MIAMI — Eight days after injuring his left hand on a swing, Alec Bohm still isn’t ready to play.

And at last, the Phillies are taking action.

Bohm was placed on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Friday. The move was backdated to Tuesday, which leaves the All-Star third baseman ineligible to return until at least Sept. 13.

The Phillies recalled infielder Buddy Kennedy from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Bohm’s spot on the 28-man active roster.

Bohm’s hand has healed more slowly than expected, manager Rob Thomson said this week. The Phillies hoped he would be able to play over the weekend in Miami, but he has not yet resumed taking batting practice.

“It’s just like one spot he gets to where he starts rolling his hand over that he can feel it,” Thomson said Thursday. “It feels a little bit better every day, but it really hasn’t progressed as quickly as we originally thought.”

Bohm, the Phillies’ cleanup hitter, is batting .290 with an .804 OPS and leading the league with 44 doubles.

The Phillies lead the NL East by eight games with 22 games remaining. With the Marlins scheduled to use righty starters in each of the next three games, lefty-hitting Kody Clemens could be the first choice to play third base in Bohm’s absence.

This story will be updated.