Alec Bohm propels Phillies to 4-2 win over Marlins

MIAMI — Before the Phillies’ 4-2 win over the Marlins on Monday night, manager Rob Thomson decided to try something different. He penciled Alec Bohm into the two-hole for the first time since May 12. Bohm has batted seventh for most of the season, but he was hitting .284/.337/.420 with 65 RBI. The Phillies had struggled to drive in runs. It was worth a shot.

“He’s been swinging the bat pretty well, so we’re going to try to give him as many at-bats as we can,” Thomson said before the game.

The lineup change paid off. Bohm went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. In the eighth inning, with men on first and second and two outs, he worked a 10-pitch at-bat to drive in a crucial insurance run, en route to a 4-2 lead.

It was a highlight among an otherwise lackluster offensive night. Outside of Bohm, the Phillies’ other eight hitters combined for just four hits on Monday. They walked a lot — 10 times — but failed to make the most of those free passes.

Marlins starter Eduardo Cabrera gifted the Phillies opportunity after opportunity, but it took a pitching change in the fourth inning for them to finally capitalize. Cabrera walked six batters through three innings pitched on Monday night with a wild pitch. Of the 76 pitches he threw, only 37 were strikes.

But despite that, the Phillies managed only two hits off of Cabrera. They made some questionable decisions at the plate. In the top of the second inning, with no outs and two men on base — because Cabrera had walked them — Jake Cave swung at a changeup out of the zone. It was the first pitch he saw. He grounded into a double play.

Johan Rojas struck out to end the inning. He swung at all four pitches of his at-bat. Three of those four were out of the zone. Collecting six walks shows some discipline but they could’ve done more damage than they did.

Steven Okert entered in relief of Cabrera in the fourth inning, with runners on first and second and no outs. Cave hit a sacrifice bunt, and Rojas hit a two-RBI double to tie the game, 2-2. Bryson Stott hit a sacrifice fly to score Kyle Schwarber in the seventh to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead, before Bohm’s RBI single in the eighth.

» READ MORE: Phillies trade deadline: Pitching is a need, not a reality after Max Scherzer/David Robertson deals

Walker doesn’t have his best stuff, but powers through

It was clear, almost immediately, that Walker didn’t have his best stuff on Monday night. He labored in the first inning, throwing 20 pitches and allowing three hits, including a towering two-run home run from Jorge Soler. The hardest pitch Walker threw that inning was a 90.4 mph fastball. His fastball has averaged 93.3 mph this year, according to Baseball Savant.

But despite the lack of velocity, Walker powered through. He allowed only two walks and three hits through his next five and 2/3 innings. His velocity began to increase as he pitched deeper into the game. In the fifth inning, he hit 94 mph a few times, his hardest pitches of the night.

Walker exited after six 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed six hits, two earned runs, two walks and one home run, with four strikeouts. Matt Strahm pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief after Walker, allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout, Jeff Hoffman pitched two-thirds of an inning after Strahm, allowing no hits, walks, or runs, and Craig Kimbrel pitched a 1-2-3 inning to get the save in the ninth.