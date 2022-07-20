LOS ANGELES — As serendipitous coincidences go, try this one on for size: The All-Star Game returned to Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, which happened to be Rachel Robinson’s 100th birthday.

Mookie Betts understood the significance.

So, when Major League Baseball approached Betts this week about ideas for a pregame ceremony, the Dodgers star was all-in. What wound up transpiring — Betts gathering his fellow All-Stars on the grass in front of the mound, grabbing a microphone, giving a big “What’s up, L.A.,” and leading the sellout crowd of 52,518 in wishing Jackie Robinson’s wife a happy century — brought on goosebumps.

The game? Well, that’s always secondary to the pageantry. For the record, the American League won, 3-2, on back-to-back fourth-inning homers by Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton.

But everything that came before — Betts’ words, Denzel Washington’s tribute to the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut, even Dodgers icon Clayton Kershaw’s making the start for the NL — will be what you remember.

“It was very special,” said Betts, who added a first-inning RBI single to his All-Star night. “Being able to say happy birthday personally was very special. I’m just glad everybody enjoyed it.”

» READ MORE: The Bryce Harper Show remains off the national stage, and that’s bad for baseball

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber said he set out to enjoy everything about his second All-Star experience. It wasn’t that he didn’t have a good time last year in Colorado, when he was injured and unable to play. But All-Star week goes quickly. There are obligations and responsibilities. It can be a whirlwind.

As the Phillies’ lone representative (injured Bryce Harper didn’t attend, and actor/superfan Miles Teller doesn’t count, much as he would like to), Schwarber competed in Monday night’s home run derby. He brought his wife, Paige, and 4-month-old son, Kade, to the festivities. He tried to soak it all in.

“It’s busy, and you’re moving all around,” Schwarber said. “I think the fact of just being able to sit down and take it in, enjoy it more, that’s going to be the big thing.”

Schwarber entered the game in the sixth inning, replacing left fielder Joc Pederson and batting in the No. 8 spot. He came to bat in the seventh and grounded out against Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge López.

In the ninth inning, Schwarber faced Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and got called out on strikes.

But Schwarber had a front-row seat for some memorable moments, even competing against (and losing to) Albert Pujols in the home run derby. Pujols, who is retiring after this season, and longtime Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera were honored before the game.

» READ MORE: Take it from the stars: Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is also an All-Star teammate

And then there was Kershaw. In his ninth All-Star appearance, he made his first start in front of his home crowd while acknowledging that he probably didn’t deserve it. Other pitchers are having better years, said Kershaw, who even phoned Miami’s Sandy Alcantara last week to tell him he should be the NL starter.

But everyone understood. Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a future Hall of Famer, and a Dodgers legend. Alcantara, who has a 1.76 ERA for the Marlins, said he didn’t mind.

Kershaw faced four batters in the first inning. He gave up a first-pitch leadoff single to Shohei Ohtani, then picked him off first base. Kershaw struck out Aaron Judge, walked Rafael Devers, and got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground into a force out.

The crowd lustily booed the representation from the Houston Astros, even though most weren’t a part of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal that may have led to the Dodgers losing in the World Series. But there were rousing ovations for almost every past and present symbol of Dodger Blue.

Betts, as much as anyone, seemed to appreciate his place in this particular All-Star Game. He’s the best player on the best team in the National League. His initials are actually “MLB.” And while he was quiet and reserved early in his career with the Boston Red Sox, he’s unafraid to speak out on big issues now.

There’s no platform quite like the All-Star Game. And during batting practice, Betts donned a T-shirt that read, “We need more Black people at the Stadium.” He said he saw the shirt online and liked it. But he also sent out the picture on Twitter.

“It’s what I signed up for,” Betts said. “I’ve got to embrace those types of things. I’m working on doing that. I used to kind of shy away from it. I used to be 20 years old, trying to make my way through. Now, I’m 30. It’s my responsibility. Someone has to do it, and I’ll take that on.”

On the game’s biggest midsummer stage, Betts hit the perfect note.