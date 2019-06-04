Andrew McCutchen will miss the rest of the Phillies’ season with a torn left ACL.
The 32-year-old outfielder injured his knee while in a rundown in the first inning of the Phillies 8-2 loss to the Padres Monday night.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said after the game that the newly signed free agent had a knee sprain and would be getting further testing done, and McCutchen tweeted “Pray for me. Please” after the game.
McCutchen, who signed a three-year, $50 million contract last offseason, had been playing well, hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs as the Phillies’ leadoff hitter.
The Phillies are also without center fielder Odubel Herrera while he is on ‘administrative leave’ following accusations that he assaulted his girlfriend on Memorial Day. He will be gone at least until June 17, and possibly much longer.
Adam Haseley, the team’s first-round pick in the 2017 first-year-player draft, was called up. He will bat eighth Tuesday against the Padres and play center field.