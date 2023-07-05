Phillies’ Andrew Painter throws a bullpen session after a brief setback

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Andrew Painter got back up on a mound Wednesday, and everyone in the Phillies’ organization exhaled.

After Painter reported what manager Rob Thomson described as “stiffness” in his elbow early in the week and not facing hitters, as scheduled, Painter threw a bullpen session at the Phillies’ spring-training facility in Clearwater, Fla.

Next step: Wait and see.

“We’ll see how he comes in the next day or two,” said Thomson, who hadn’t been told how many pitches the 20-year-old phenom threw.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: A better connected Phillies staff keeping options open heading into the MLB draft

Painter sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in early March. Multiple medical opinions determined that he didn’t need surgery. He didn’t throw for five weeks, then initiated a throwing program that has included multiple bullpen sessions.

Team officials remain optimistic that Painter will pitch in games this season and possibly even make his major-league debut late in the summer on in September.

If Painter has sidestepped a setback, as it appears, his timeline will be largely unaffected.

Eflin’s a ringer

One day after squaring off against the Phillies, Zach Eflin mingled with former teammates and team staff members during batting practice, then received his National League championship ring on the field in a pregame ceremony.

“I enjoyed every single day I had competing with those guys,” he said.

Acquired for Jimmy Rollins in December 2014 at the start of the Phillies’ rebuilding project, Eflin was the second-longest-tenured player on the 2022 pennant winners. He missed three months with a knee injury, came back as a reliever, saved the playoff-clinching victory in Houston, and posted a 3.38 ERA in the postseason.

» READ MORE: Zach Eflin 'didn't want to leave' the Phillies but has found a home with the Rays

With president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski back in Philadelphia to attend draft-week meetings, Thomson made the ring presentation to Eflin.

“It’s very special,” Thomson said.

The Phillies were unsure of Eflin’s durability and opted to sign Taijuan Walker. It has worked out for both sides. While Walker has pitched well, Eflin has a 3.24 ERA in 97⅓ innings over 16 starts, including Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Phillies. He’s throwing more curveballs and cutters than in the past.

“He’s a completely different pitcher,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “The curveball he added last year, it’s changed the game for him, just because it’s a really good pitch that he can throw any time in any count. As a hitter, it’s always in the back of your mind, so it makes everything else play up even more. He does a good job of throwing the cutter for a strike.

“We saw it for a long time in Philly. He’s a really good pitcher.”

Ray of hope

Three years after being acquired from the Rays for infield prospect Curtis Mead, left-hander Cristopher Sánchez will face his former team in the series finale Thursday night.

Sánchez has brought stability to the Phillies’ fifth-starter spot. He has a 2.40 ERA in three starts since entering the rotation.

“I think the development of the change-up — and a little bit of his breaking ball, too — has improved a lot,” Thomson said. “But if he can throw strikes, he’s got a good chance.”

Sánchez had a solid season in A-ball in 2019, but the Rays weren’t sure if he profiled as a starter. He threw much harder then but lacked the offspeed pitches and the command to face a lineup more than once.

“He was hard-throwing, a 97-98 [mph] guy that was just buckshot. You really didn’t know where it was going,” Thomson said. “They’ve really worked on his delivery. There’s not as much velocity, but there’s a ton more strike-throwing ability. The development of his secondary pitches has made him a pitcher now, not just a thrower.”

Extra bases

Seranthony Domínguez, sidelined by a strained muscle in his side, threw a bullpen session. He’s scheduled to throw another Saturday in Miami, then will go on a minor league assignment after the All-Star break. ... Entering play Wednesday, reliever Andrew Bellatti had an 11-inning scoreless streak at triple-A Lehigh Valley, while Connor Brogdon had a 2.25 ERA in his last six appearances. “They’ve both been doing well, but guys up here have been doing well, too,” Thomson said. “We’ve got a lot of depth. It’s a good problem to have.” ... The Rays haven’t named a starter for the series finale.

» READ MORE: After All-Star snub, Phillies stars have some making up to do in second half