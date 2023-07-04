Phillies delay top prospect Andrew Painter throwing to hitters after he felt ‘a little stiff’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The plan called for Andrew Painter to face hitters for the first time in four months Tuesday, and it would have been every bit the Fourth of July attraction as the Phillies’ series opener with the Rays down the road at Tropicana Field.

Only it never happened.

Painter felt “a little stiff” Monday, according to manager Rob Thomson, so the Phillies postponed the 20-year-old phenom’s live batting practice session at their spring-training complex in neighboring Clearwater, Fla. If it had been rescheduled, Thomson was unaware.

A cause for concern?

”As of now, no, I don’t have any concern,” said Thomson, noting that he hadn’t gotten a report on Painter’s activity Tuesday. “We just want to make sure that stiffness gets out and we move forward.”

Painter hasn’t pitched in a game since March 1 because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. After receiving multiple medical opinions, including prominent orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache, Painter was determined to need neither surgery nor even a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Instead, Painter rested for about five weeks, then initiated a throwing program that progressed from catch on flat ground to throwing off a bullpen mound. Facing hitters is generally a prelude to simulated games and eventually a minor league assignment.

Although the Phillies haven’t put a timeline on Painter’s potential return, team officials do expect him to pitch this season and remain hopeful that he will make his major league debut. It always seemed doubtful Painter would arrive before last August and possibly September.

Thomson said Painter has reported similar bouts of soreness or stiffness throughout the process.

”Nothing really earth-shattering,” Thomson said. “You know?”

As long as the stiffness subsides as easily as it seemingly set in.

Doubtful for the Derby

Nick Castellanos said he hasn’t been approached about competing in the Home Run Derby next Monday in Seattle. He doesn’t expect to, either.

“I’m a believer that if you’ve hit a certain number of home runs in the first half, you should have the choice of whether you want to do it,” said Castellanos, named Sunday as the Phillies’ lone All-Star. “There’s a lot of guys that would be ahead of me.”

Castellanos had 12 homers entering Tuesday’s game against the Rays. Of the six players who have committed to the Derby — Pete Alonso (Mets), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Julio Rodriguez (Mariners), Randy Arozarena (Rays), and Adley Rutschman (Orioles) — all except Rutschman (11) had at least as many homers as Castellanos.

Harper gets throwing

In the latest sign that Bryce Harper will begin playing first base in games later this month, he uncorked a few throws to second base for the first time. It comes one week after he initiated full-speed drills with the other infielders.

“Nothing new other than we keep ramping him up,” Thomson said. “Now we’re going to try and get him out there almost on a daily basis.”

The Phillies have said Harper won’t play first base before the All-Star break, although Thomson noted last week that he’s “coming pretty quick.” They will take care not to put undue strain on the reconstructed ligament in his right elbow.

But putting Harper at first base will free up the designated hitter spot for left fielder Kyle Schwarber. It also would help if the Phillies knew before the trade deadline if Harper can adapt to first base, a position he hasn’t played previously.

“I think we’ll know if he’s going to play there or not, for sure,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week. “[The trade deadline] is another month [from now], so yeah, I would think so. I think he’ll be able to play first base.”

Extra bases

Seranthony Domínguez, sidelined since June 16 by a strained side muscle, is scheduled for bullpen sessions Wednesday and over the weekend in Miami. He likely will go on a minor league assignment after the All-Star break before coming off the injured list. ... After superstitiously hitting in the batting cage before games for much of June (they averaged 4.8 runs per game and went 18-8), the Phillies took batting practice on the field to get acclimated to the lighting under the dome at Tropicana Field. ... Phillies radio analyst Kevin Stocker played for the inaugural Rays in 1998. ... Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA) will start Wednesday night against Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos (4-3, 3.64 ERA).

