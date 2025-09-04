Rob Thomson: ‘Probably should have expected’ Andrew Painter’s inconsistency

MILWAUKEE — Phillies prospect Andrew Painter had another rough start for triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. He allowed 10 hits, including two homers, and six earned runs over 5⅓ innings against Toledo. Painter walked three batters and struck out five.

“Basically the same type of stuff, but he did get 17 whiffs,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday. “So that was a good sign. Velocity was good. I didn’t see it this time, but just from the report, two walks in the first inning, a walk later on, kind of cruised for a bit. But it’s just a little bit of inconsistency with fastball command. And I think that’s normal.”

Overall, it has been a disappointing season for Painter. The “July-ish” timetable that Dave Dombrowski had outlined for his major league debut has passed without a promotion.

He has faced some speed bumps in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, with a 5.62 ERA and a 1.567 WHIP in 97⅔ innings in triple A. He averages 4.1 walks per nine innings.

Still, the Phillies are keeping things in perspective.

“I think everybody was excited about getting him back,” Thomson said. “I think at the end of the day you look back on it, you say, ‘First time going through this, it usually takes two years for a guy to come back [from Tommy John].’ I think we can all look back and think, ‘Man, probably should have expected this.’”

Thomson thinks this process will be beneficial for Painter’s development in the long run. He has heard positive reports about how Painter has been handling this season’s adversity.

“There was a time earlier in the year that he was getting frustrated, and I’m sure there’s still some frustration there, because he’s always had a lot of success,” Thomson said. “But I think overall, he’s handled it well.”

Catcher Garrett Stubbs, who worked closely with Painter at Lehigh Valley before he was recalled Monday, echoed that sentiment.

“I think the expectation for him to come here this year and contribute was obviously a big ask for somebody as young as him,” Stubbs said of Painter, who is 22. “... I think this offseason will be big for him, taking what he’s learned this year. He’s a mature kid. He’s not even a kid. The fact that he can have a bad outing, and then look at the things that he’s maybe not done as well, and get better from them, I think that shows that he’s a pro.”