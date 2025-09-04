Outfield platoon or ‘rotation’? Phillies’ Rob Thomson just focused on the ‘best lineup’ each game

MILWAUKEE — For the past month, Phillies manager Rob Thomson has been reluctant to use the term “platoon” to describe his usage of Nick Castellanos.

As the right fielder has seen fewer opportunities against right-handed starters, Thomson preferred to use the term “rotation” to describe his outfield. Castellanos sat on Thursday against Brewers right-handed starter Freddy Peralta, despite being 7-for-19 (.368) against him in his career.

It was the second time in the last three games that Castellanos has been on the bench, after also being the odd man out in the series opener against righty Jacob Misiorowski. Meanwhile, Harrison Bader has started 12 of the last 15 games in center.

So, is it fair to say now that the Phillies have a platoon in both outfield corners?

“Well, it looks that way,” Thomson said. “I mean, you can call it whatever you want, but at this point in the year, I’m going to put out what I think is the best lineup on any given day to win a ball game. Yeah, there’s still a bit of a rotation, if you want to call it that. If you want to call it a platoon, doesn’t matter to me.”

Thomson said that Thursday’s outfield orientation — Brandon Marsh in left, Bader in center, and Max Kepler in right — was more about the way that trio has been hitting.

“The other three are so hot right now,” Thomson said. “So I was just staying with them, to tell you the truth.”

He also moved Alec Bohm down to eighth in the batting order, sliding Marsh and Bader up to fifth and sixth, respectively. Since Aug. 1, Marsh is slashing .316/.345/.506, while Bader is at .310/.379/.476.

Extra bases

Bryce Harper wore kelly green cleats, arm sleeve, and batting gloves in honor of the Eagles season opener on Thursday. ... Brewers star Christian Yelich was out of Milwaukee’s lineup for the second consecutive game with back soreness. ... Jordan Romano (right middle finger inflammation) threw a bullpen session Thursday. ... The Phillies are awaiting MRI results on reliever Daniel Robert, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain on Wednesday. ... Cristopher Sánchez (11-5, 2.66 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins.