Phillies place Austin Hays on 10-day injured list; Kolby Allard optioned to Lehigh Valley

PHOENIX — Austin Hays is the fourth Phillie this season to hit the injured list with a hamstring strain.

The Phillies announced on Friday that Hays was placed on the 10-day IL after injuring his left hamstring while running to first base during Wednesday’s series finale against the Dodgers. To fill Hays’ spot, outfielder Cal Stevenson was recalled from Lehigh Valley.

Hays sat out of Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks while awaiting test results, and Weston Wilson took over in left field. Manager Rob Thomson said after the game that Hays’ injury was “very similar” to Brandon Marsh’s hamstring strain earlier this season. Marsh was sidelined for 12 days.

Stevenson, a left-handed hitter, is batting .307 with 39 RBIs and seven home runs in the minors this season. He won International League Player of the Month in July. The Phillies claimed Stevenson off waivers in May 2023.

Allard optioned

The Phillies also announced Friday that Kolby Allard was optioned to Lehigh Valley. In a corresponding move, the Phillies selected the contract of righty reliever Max Lazar.

Lazar posted a 1.79 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 40⅓ innings this year in double-A and triple-A. The 25-year old is set to make his major league debut.

To open spots for Stevenson and Lazar on the Phillies’ 40-man roster, first baseman Darick Hall and right-handed pitcher Max Castillo were designated for assignment.