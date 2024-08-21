Austin Hays could rejoin the Phillies’ lineup in Kansas City as he nears his return from injury

ATLANTA — Before he strained his left hamstring two weeks ago, Austin Hays got most of the playing time in left field for the Phillies.

That won’t change upon his return.

Hays batted second and played left field Wednesday for triple-A Lehigh Valley, his second game in as many nights. He likely will meet the Phillies in Kansas City on Friday, at which point he could be reinstated from the injured list.

Manager Rob Thomson said he will ease Hays back into the lineup. But once he’s up to speed, Thomson said the plan is to play Hays every day, a move that would push Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas back into a timeshare in center field.

Hays is 10-for-38 (.263) with two doubles, one homer, two stolen bases, and a .677 OPS in 10 games since being acquired in a deadline trade with the Orioles for reliever Seranthony Domínguez, who has a 3.27 ERA for Baltimore after allowing a walk-off homer Wednesday to the Mets’ Jesse Winker.

Thomson said he has liked righty-swinging Hays’ at-bats against right-handed pitchers as well as lefties.

“He’s got a lot of bat speed,” Thomson said. “I don’t think he’s affected on right-handed pitching or left-handed pitching. I can’t wait to have him back, really.”

The Phillies traded for Hays because they’ve struggled for offense from the outfield. Nick Castellanos has produced after a rough start, batting .312 with seven homers and an .879 OPS over his last 54 games through Tuesday. But the Phillies ranked 18th and 25th in OPS from left field (.678) and center field (.624).

Elite defense is Rojas’ calling card, and he reached base in seven of nine starts in Hays’ absence. But he was batting .243 with only a .586 OPS entering Wednesday night’s game.

Marsh, meanwhile, has slumped to .240 with a .722 OPS this season. He hasn’t made nearly enough contact, striking out in 34 of 89 plate appearances since the All-Star break.

Ranger is ready

When Ranger Suárez pitches Saturday in Kansas City, it will mark his first start in 33 days. He was sidelined by two bouts of lower back soreness, but the Phillies also slow-played his return to manage his workload.

How sharp can he be expected to be after the layoff?

Suárez’s stuff seemed to improve as each of his recent bullpen sessions and two simulated games last week went along, according to Thomson. Overall, pitching coach Caleb Cotham has been pleased with the lefty’s progress.

But Suárez was among the best pitchers in baseball for three months, posting a 1.83 ERA through 16 starts. After three consecutive rough starts against the Marlins, Braves, and A’s, Suárez gave up three runs in 5⅓ innings July 22 in Minnesota. A few days later, he went on the injured list.

Suárez has a 2.87 ERA in 119⅓ innings over 20 starts.

Thomson said Suárez will be on a pitch limit in Kansas City, although he wouldn’t divulge the number. He threw 57 pitches in four simulated innings last Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

“His stuff has been really good in the bullpens and sim games,” Thomson said. “I feel pretty confident in it.”

Painter progressing

Thirteen months since Tommy John surgery, top prospect Andrew Painter is throwing bullpen sessions at the Phillies’ training complex in Clearwater, Fla. His next step is facing hitters in a live batting practice setting.

Although Painter may be ready to pitch in games within the next few months, the Phillies aren’t planning to send the 21-year-old righty to pitch somewhere in the offseason, according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

“I don’t anticipate him pitching in the Arizona Fall League at this time,” Dombrowski said. “That’s not one of our priorities. He’s doing great. But we’ll shoot more for 2025.”

Extra bases

Thomson said the Phillies still are considering a six-man starting rotation, perhaps beginning Sunday in Kansas City. The Phillies are in the midst of a stretch of 22 games in 23 days. … Cristopher Sánchez (9-8, 3.46 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale against Braves righty Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6, 4.04).