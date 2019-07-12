The Yanks were off the following day and, as he sometimes did, the outfielder got permission from manager Miller Huggins to drive back to New York. Sometime early that evening, Ruth, his wife of six years, Helen; teammates Frank Gleich and Fred Hoffman; and coach Charlie O’Neil piled into the Babe’s new $10,000 Packard. That winter, the one-time Baltimore urchin had signed a two-year contract for a total of $41,000. But with endorsements and other outside income, he would earn an estimated $60,000 in 1920.