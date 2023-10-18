Is Bad Bunny a Phillies fan? A brief investigation.

Bad Bunny’s 81-minute album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana already has fans divided.

It’s a welcome return to his Latin trap roots that’s often weighed down by angsty lyrics outlining a resentful relationship with fame. The album addresses the now infamous Bad Bunny interaction with a fan, whose phone he hurled into the water this year, and drops several hints about his relationship with model Kendall Jenner.

There are a couple of curiosities in the album, too, such as why Bad Bunny took a dig at his former collaborator J Balvin. El Conejo Malo and the Colombian reggaetonero were tight not that long ago, going so far as releasing the 2019 album Oasis together.

But the greatest point of interest to Philadelphia listeners likely comes in “ACHO PR,” the second to last track of the album, which gives a shout-out to none other than Phillies star Bryce Harper.

Is Benito a Phan?

Probably not, he doesn’t even rap the Harper lyric in question. Though he is a lifelong baseball enthusiast, and loves to name-drop legendary athletes in his music from soccer superstar Lionel Messi to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

Still, Bad Bunny is no stranger to Philly, where he headlined Made in America and sold out the Wells Fargo Center last year.

» READ MORE: Bad Bunny dropped $50K at Philly’s Sin City nightclub before his MIA performance, owner says

And while we may not know who Bad Bunny is rooting for in the playoffs, the Harper reference couldn’t come at a better time as the Phillies continue to embark on a legendary postseason run, and goes to show how the city’s favorite bimbos are on the map.

Where’s this Harper reference?

“ACHO PR” is a celebratory ode to the island of Puerto Rico where Bad Bunny grew up and got his start in music. The track features staples of reggaeton Arcángel, De La Ghetto, and Ñengo Flow. The artists reflect on their success and how far they’ve come, from hustling in notorious Puerto Rican neighborhoods like La Perla to enjoying the lives of stars, riding jets and likely going down in the books as change agents ushering new eras of reggaeton.

In the second verse, De La Ghetto raps about how he’s a product of the barrios and caserios — what public housing is called in Puerto Rico — and how he would steal church offerings as a kid.

Still, he raps, that life was fun.

“A lo Bryce Harper/ Siempre con los Phillie’ prendio’,” a fun turn of phrase roughly translating to “like Bryce Harper always lit with the Phillies,” though in Puerto Rican slang “fili” is a reference to Phillies Blunts smoke weed.

Ok, so where are Bad Bunny’s loyalties this postseason?

Hard to say. The guy simply loves sports and that affinity is prominently featured in his lyrics. He also won a WWE Backlash fight and last year he played in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

His lyrics have shouted out footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente, hooper Damian Lillard, and wrestler Booker T. In the music video to the song “La Jumpa,” Benito even sports Mets gear.

And that love is returned.

The Houston Astros presented him with a custom jersey after his tour stop at Minute Maid Park and Harper appears to like the catchy beats of the Puerto Rican superstar himself.