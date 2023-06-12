Phillies don’t have much starting pitching depth, but for now, they see Bailey Falter as their best option

PHOENIX — The Phillies don’t have many options as far as starting pitching depth goes. Andrew Painter is still working his way back. Griff McGarry is still building up his pitch count. The Phillies would also like to see him pitch at triple A before calling him up. Mick Abel is still working on his command. None of those pitchers are on the 40-man roster yet.

Cristopher Sanchez has pitched well of late, and has seen his velocity tick up, but has walked a few batters, too. Michael Plassmeyer has a 6.95 ERA through 44 innings at triple A.

So, with Lehigh Valley shrouded in smoke from the Canadian wildfires, and with a bullpen game coming up on Monday night in Arizona, the Phillies decided to send Bailey Falter to single-A Clearwater. They wanted to make sure he would be available if they needed him. Right now, it seems that he is their first choice as a pitcher in reserve.

Falter pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. Manager Rob Thomson said that they sent a scout to watch Falter’s start, and got some positive feedback.

“(He’s) a lot better now, a lot better,” Thomson said. “We had a scout see him in a game he pitched in Clearwater and he said he was really good. His velocity ticked up. He was back up above the barrel, in the zone. Secondary pitches were really good. He was just basing it off of his stuff — not the hitters he was facing.”

Falter, who was sent from the big league club to Lehigh Valley after posting going 0-7 with a 5.15 ERA, will return to triple-A Lehigh Valley soon. He’ll pitch a short bullpen on Tuesday in case the Phillies need him on Saturday.

An update on Andrew Painter

Andrew Painter, who is recovering from a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain in Clearwater, will throw a bullpen on Tuesday and another on Friday. They’ll gradually increase the volume in his bullpens, and then he will throw to hitters. Thomson said he doesn’t have a time table for when Painter could see hitters yet.

Extra bases

Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain) will throw three innings (55 pitches) on Wednesday with Lehigh Valley… Cristian Pache (right knee meniscus tear) and Darick Hall (right thumb sprain) are off today, but are progressing well in Lehigh Valley. This week they will play every day.