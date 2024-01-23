Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Billy Wagner falls just short

Given how Billy Wagner once dominated the ninth inning, it would’ve been poetic if the former Phillies closer got into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his ninth year on the ballot.

Instead, he will have to wait. Again.

Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton were elected Tuesday by voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, the Hall of Fame announced. Beltré was a landslide choice, picking up 95.1% of the 385 votes; Helton and Mauer received 79.7% and 76.1%, respectively.

Wagner, meanwhile, came agonizingly close to the three-quarters’ majority required for election. At 73.8%, he would’ve reached the threshold with only five more votes.

Although it was likely small consolation to Wagner amid what has become an annual disappointment since 2016, he will almost certainly break through next year in his final appearance on the ballot.

Wagner was among four former Phillies on the ballot. Chase Utley, in his first year on the ballot, wound up with 28.8% of the vote. Jimmy Rollins and Bobby Abreu each finished at 14.8% in their third and fifth years on the ballot, respectively. They will all return to the ballot next year.

Beltré and Mauer, first-time candidates, and Helton, in his sixth year on the ballot, will be inducted — with former manager Jim Leyland, who got voted in last month by a Hall of Fame era committee — on July 21 in Cooperstown, N.Y.