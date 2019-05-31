Yet, every time something like this happens, we hear from fans that they are OK with the odds as they stand, that the risk of a catastrophic encounter with a foul ball is well worth the potential reward of walking home with a souvenir, that the statistically small chance of ending up as The One is a fair price to pay for a seat close to the players with no barrier in between. As one Red Sox fan told the Fort Myers News-Press after an elderly woman was hospitalized after being hit by a batted ball at Fenway Park at the end of the 2005 season, “That’s the risk you take in going to a game."