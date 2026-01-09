Top 2026 Phillies storylines: J.T. Realmuto or Bo Bichette, Zack Wheeler’s return, and more

If they made a movie about the Phillies as 2026 begins, the climactic scene would feature Bryce Harper at the plate, flipping his Victus bat, and shouting four words at a bloodthirsty crowd.

“Are you not entertained?”

Advertisement

It’s a fair question. Because the Phillies have a $300-plus million payroll and as many stars as a planetarium. They won more games in the last three seasons than all but two teams (Dodgers, Brewers). And only the Dodgers have a streak of playoff appearances longer than the Phillies’ four-year run.

Surely, the 3.3 million fans who surged through the gates of Citizens Bank Park last season enjoyed all that.

» READ MORE: ‘Not elite’ Bryce Harper could use better lineup protection. Here are the Phillies’ options.

Except, well, you know what keeps happening to the Phillies in October: divisional-round ousters in 2024 and ‘25 after the Game 6 and 7 soul-crushers at home in the 2023 National League Championship Series. That’s eight losses in 10 playoff games — and nothing to show for so much regular-season success.

So, when the Phillies re-signed Kyle Schwarber last month and made an offer to bring back franchise catcher J.T. Realmuto, it was met mostly with a shrug from fans who are more wary than they should be about keeping together the guts of a roster that chased 90 wins three years ago with 95 and then 96.

But before channeling our inner Gladiator and questioning the entertainment value of yet another winning summer spent with the cast that disappoints every autumn, the Phillies went and set up a meeting next week with star free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, a major league source said Thursday, confirming a report by The Athletic.

Entertaining? Maybe. Interesting? Definitely.

Bichette, who will be 28 next season and twice led the American League in hits, would bring a high contact rate and right-handed power to the Phillies’ lineup. Imagine a batting order that looked like this:

Trea Turner, SS Schwarber, DH Harper, 1B Bichette, 3B Adolis García, RF Brandon Marsh/Otto Kemp, LF Bryson Stott, 2B Catcher Justin Crawford, CF

But the real explanation for the fans’ collective endorphin rush is that Bichette — son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, godson of ex-Phillies manager Joe Girardi — would represent the biggest change of the mix since Turner’s arrival as a free agent in December 2022. And let’s be clear: Signing Bichette would be like taking a blender to the roster.

Not only would the Phillies need to teach Bichette a new position (third base), but to squeeze him into the budget — with the payroll pushing up against the highest luxury-tax threshold — they must move third baseman Alec Bohm’s $10.2 million salary in addition to saying goodbye to Realmuto.

» READ MORE: How Bo Bichette could wind up with the Phillies

Are the Phillies really better off with Bichette? Maybe. Realmuto is older (35 this season) and in the midst of a three-year decline at the plate. But he still has more wins above replacement over the last three seasons (9.0, as calculated by Baseball-Reference) than Bichette (8.0). And he’s beloved by the pitchers for his leadership and game-calling.

The Phillies remain hopeful of retaining Realmuto, but the sides have been locked in a contractual staring contest for a month. There isn’t a Phillies story — and depending how things go Sunday at the Linc, maybe not a Philadelphia sports story — that will dominate the news more than the Bichette-Realmuto saga for as long as it lasts.

But 2026 will bring several entertaining Phillies storylines, such as:

Whither Wheeler?

When we last heard from Zack Wheeler, it was August and he was where he normally is, smack dab in the conversation with Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, and maybe Garrett Crochet for the best pitcher in baseball.

Then, in the flash of his fastball, he was gone, diagnosed with a blood clot near his right shoulder.

The clot was brought on by venous thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition in which the subclavian vein gets compressed between the collarbone and rib cage. Wheeler had season-ending surgery to remove the clot, then another procedure Sept. 24 in which his top rib was removed to relieve the pressure on the vein.

(Aside: It’s difficult not to wonder if the divisional series against the Dodgers would’ve turned out differently if the Phillies had Wheeler and reliever José Alvarado. Then again, they scored only seven runs in the three losses — and lost by a total of four runs. Pitching wasn’t the problem.)

Wheeler is throwing again — from 75 feet, manager Rob Thomson said before seeing him in person this week. The Phillies are optimistic he won’t miss much of the season. As one major league source put it, his recovery is “going great.”

“The trainers seem to think he’s doing very well,” Thomson said, purposely not venturing a guess for Wheeler’s return.

But thoracic outlet syndrome isn’t as common as, say, Tommy John elbow surgery, and the return isn’t always as smooth. Maybe Wheeler, 35 in May, will make a full recovery, à la Diamondbacks righty Merrill Kelly, who was in his 30s when he returned from TOS. Maybe he will need to reinvent himself on the mound.

Either way, it won’t be as automatic as winding up Wheeler and watching him dominate for 200 innings. And the rest of the starting rotation, still the Phillies’ backbone, must be adjusted accordingly.

Return of the ‘Showman’

As soon as Harper walks through the door in spring training, the Elite/Not Elite conversation will reach full boil. Silly as it is, Dave Dombrowski’s candid assessment of Harper’s 2025 season is a significant plot line, largely because of Harper’s reaction to it.

But there are tangible things that Harper can improve.

Start here: Harper swung at 35.6% of pitches out of the strike zone last season, 129th among 144 qualified hitters, according to Statcast. Not only was it worse than the league average (28.4%) but also his career mark (29.3%).

» READ MORE: How can Don Mattingly help Bryce Harper? It starts with his star power.

Harper was hampered in the first half of the season by an inflamed right wrist, which eventually sidelined him for 23 games. And he did still finish with an .844 OPS, 11th among NL hitters who qualified for the batting title.

Not bad. Just not ... elite.

There’s that word again.

“He expanded a little bit more than we’re accustomed to,” hitting coach Kevin Long said in November on Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball podcast. “I don’t know what his actual chase rate ended up being, but it was probably 35%. That’s high. If he gets that number down to 32, just drop it 3%, now he’s swinging at better pitches [and] he’s going to do more damage.”

Will the kids be all right?

The Phillies had 12 players make their major league debuts in the last three seasons — fewer than any team, based on Fangraphs research.

That’s about to change.

Barring a spring training from hell, Justin Crawford will be part of the Phillies’ opening-day outfield, likely in center, on March 26 against the Rangers. There’s a decent chance Andrew Painter will be in the season-opening rotation, especially if Wheeler misses the first few weeks.

And if infielder Aidan Miller plays well for a few months in triple A, he could accelerate the Phillies’ timetable to call him up.

The existing core is aging, though not yet old. Harper and Schwarber will play at 33 all season; Turner and Aaron Nola will turn 33 in June. And if this is the year that the Phillies finally scale the October mountain, their stars will have led the charge.

But it’s imperative that the Phillies’ trio of top prospects graduate to the major league level and provide at least as much impact, if not more, than the last wave of young players.

“I’ve said this all along, and I still believe this: We need to start working our young players into our [roster],” Dombrowski said last month. “We have good young players, and we’ll be better for it. I do think that good organizations can blend young players with veterans.”

» READ MORE: The Phillies are sticking with a veteran core in 2026. But this time the kids have to play too.

Speaking of the Phillies’ previous youth brigade, Stott and Marsh finally got better results at the plate last season after making midyear changes. Stott hit .294 with an .855 OPS after the All-Star break; Marsh batted .303 with an .836 OPS after a hitless April. Can they build on that success?

And will reliever Orion Kerkering bounce back from his devastating season-ending throwing error?

File them away among the subplots in the Phillies’ 2026 soap opera.