They took batting practice for a second-straight day off a curveball machine after they scored 13 runs on Monday. Kapler wore his old “Fightin’ Phils” shirt Tuesday after wearing it on Monday to evoke the good feelings he had earlier in the year when he wore it nearly everyday. A season-ticket holder handed him a religious pendant before Tuesday’s game and Kapler stashed it in his pocket. The Phillies might be heavy on analytics, but they are not shying away from a little luck.