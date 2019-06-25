The Phillies had lost seven straight games when Brad Miller left his Center City hotel room Monday morning on a search for a bamboo plant.
Miller, a utility player who joined the Phillies earlier this month, turned the tides of a minor-league losing streak years ago by picking up a bamboo plant at a Mississippi shopping mall. It was worth another shot. He found a store in Chinatown, stashed the small plant in his locker at Citizens Bank Park, and watched the Phillies’ offense come alive for their first win in nine days.
Maybe it was the bamboo. Miller went back to the store Tuesday morning and told the owner he wanted the biggest plant they had. He haggled down the price, left with lush plant in an orante pot, and placed it in the center of the team’s clubhouse.
“They probably think I’m crazy,” Miller said.
The Phillies entered Tuesday night with just seven wins in their last 23 games. A once 3 1/2-game lead in the National League East stood Tuesday as a 5 1/5-game deficit. The Phillies are in their worst stretch since last September’s collapse. But with a bamboo plant at the center of it all, the Phillies do not appear to be crumbling.
“Baseball happens and it’s crazy,” Miller said. “It was bound to happen for us to go off and go on a pretty nice run. We have a lot of really good players. A lot of really good players. But anything to take our minds off a little rough stretch definitely helps. Now we have the big boy over there. The granddaddy of ‘em all.”
If the Phillies turn their season around, Miller’s bamboo plant will be regarded with the team’s curveball machine, Gabe Kapler’s faded t-shirt, and a religious pendant he stashed in his back pocket.
They took batting practice for a second-straight day off a curveball machine after they scored 13 runs on Monday. Kapler wore his old “Fightin’ Phils” shirt Tuesday after wearing it on Monday to evoke the good feelings he had earlier in the year when he wore it nearly everyday. A season-ticket holder handed him a religious pendant before Tuesday’s game and Kapler stashed it in his pocket. The Phillies might be heavy on analytics, but they are not shying away from a little luck.
General manager Matt Klentak wanted to gauge his team’s mood on Monday so he ate lunch with several players and texted the injured Andrew McCutchen. There was no panic, Kapler said.
“They know this has been a bad stretch and they’ll tell you that themselves,” Klentak said. “We need to get out of it. It has been lousy, but they’re not sitting there feeling for themselves. They have confidence we’re going to get out of this.”
Miller keeps bamboo throughout his house in Florida. The plants don’t need much attention, Miller said, which makes it easy to keep in a baseball clubhouse. He did not tell the shopkeeper that he played for the Phillies. They just think he’s a big bamboo fan. Right now, he is.
“I just said ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’” Miller said.
Jay Wright spoke to the team in the afternoon and Kapler said the Villanova coach’s message was “awesome.”...Tommy Hunter pitched Tuesday with double-A Reading but the team has a few more rehab appearances scheduled for the reliever....David Harbour, who plays Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, took batting practice with the Phillies and threw out a first pitch. Harbour had a better swing than Bruce Willis, who took BP earlier this season. Stranger Things Season Three debuts July 4...Nick Pivetta will face Mets lefthander Jason Vargas on Wednesday night.