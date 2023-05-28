Phillies’ Brandon Marsh is taking control of his at-bats this season

ATLANTA — When Brandon Marsh arrived in Philadelphia last season, he worked with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long to simplify his swing. Long encouraged him to use his legs more and move his head less, allowing him more time to see the ball.

Because Marsh is seeing the ball better, he’s now making better decisions. This has been a deliberate effort. He said he went into this season wanting to take a different mindset to the plate.

“I’m really just trying to control the at-bat instead of being controlled,” Marsh said. “I know it’s hard to take control when everything is in the pitcher’s hands, but really just trying to take the at-bat I want to take, depending on the situation at hand.

“Controlled aggression is probably the best way to put it. ... If you’re too aggressive, you try to chase out of the zone. Especially with a guy like [Atlanta right-hander Spencer] Strider. You’ll chase up, you’ll chase in.”

Advertisement

The results have been notable. Marsh is swinging less (dropping his swing rate from 47.6% in 2022 to 40.6% in 2023) but also striking out less (from 34.3% in 2022 to 30.8%). He’s not chasing as many pitches, either. Last season, his chase rate (31.8%) ranked in the 30th percentile in baseball. Now, he’s chasing at a rate of 24%, which ranks in the 71st percentile.

His walk rate has more than doubled, from 6.1% to 14%.

“I think it’s just being aggressive where I want to be,” he said. “Sometimes, if [the pitcher] wants to paint something low and away, you’ve got to tip your cap. You don’t want don’t want to go up there and chase something on the corner or out of the zone. Really trying to stick to my strengths and where I feel like I can put the ball in the gaps and do damage. And if I don’t see it there before I get to a two-strike count, I try not to swing at it.”

Marsh has provided the Phillies with plenty of offensive production this season, but his plate discipline has allowed him to contribute even when he’s in a slump. Over his last 15 games, Marsh has hit .143/.280/.143, but he’s also walked eight times. For the season, he entered Sunday night’s game at .267/.374/.459.

“I love walks. I love them. Because I feel like it’s harder to walk than to get a hit sometimes. You take four against these guys, it’s a good feeling. You get to walk to first, you don’t have to run it out or anything. You can just walk there.”

He says it’s easy for young players to swing more frequently. Earlier in his career, Marsh would often go up to the plate trying to hit a home run, or hit a ball in the gap. But as he’s matured, he’s learned to simplify things.

“In reality, I just need to get to first,” he said. “Just keep it simple.”

Extra bases

José Alvarado threw a bullpen session Sunday, and manager Rob Thomson said it went well. “He feels good,” Thomson said. “I haven’t gotten a report on it yet — so I don’t whether he was 98 [mph] or 100 or 102 or what. But since I haven’t heard anything, I’m sure it went well.” It’s still possible that Alvarado will throw a live bullpen in New York, but it will depend on how he responds to Sunday’s session. … Alec Bohm wasn’t in the lineup on Sunday because of some tightness in his left hamstring. Thomson said it’s been going on for a few days. Bohm was available Sunday night, but only if the Phillies needed him. It’s likely that Bohm will be back in the lineup on Tuesday for the start of a three-game road series against the Mets.