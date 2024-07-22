Brandon Marsh is out of the lineup with elbow soreness, but Phillies expect him to face right-handed pitching

MINNEAPOLIS — No matter what happens between now and the trade deadline next Tuesday, the Phillies’ plan is for Brandon Marsh to be in the lineup whenever they face a right-handed starting pitcher.

Yet there was Marsh on the bench against a righty Monday night.

Marsh felt soreness in his right elbow on a swing over the weekend, so the Phillies held him out of the series opener against the Minnesota Twins “just to make sure he’s OK,” manager Rob Thomson said. Marsh is expected to play Tuesday night, according to Thomson.

“We’re just being a little careful,” Marsh said after taking a full round of batting practice at Target Field but ceding left field to Weston Wilson. “As much as I hate to say it, it’s probably best to just take the day and be ready to go [Tuesday].”

Marsh hasn’t started against a non-opener lefty since May 16 and isn’t likely to begin now. So, with one week before the deadline, the Phillies are hunting for a righty-hitting outfielder to share time with him in left field.

But this is also a potentially big week for Marsh. After facing two lefties in three games last weekend in Pittsburgh (and starting Wilson in left field), the Phillies are scheduled to face three consecutive righties against the Twins. The Cleveland Guardians, who visit Citizens Bank Park over the weekend, don’t currently have a lefty in their rotation.

So, if Marsh is ready to play Tuesday night, he could start five games in a row, an opportunity for him to heat up at the plate. He’s hitless in his last 12 at-bats and batting .242/.344/.366 with eight doubles and three home runs in his last 51 games since April 29.

Thomson said Marsh reported the soreness on a swing but added that it doesn’t bother him when he throws.

“He’s much better today,” Thomson said. “I’m just being precautious.”

Wilson, meanwhile, could cement a spot on the bench even if the Phillies trade for an outfielder. His versatility (he plays multiple positions in both the infield and outfield) makes him valuable, and he has exhibited power with 49 homers over the last two years in triple A.

Walk this way

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is scheduled to throw off a bullpen mound Wednesday before facing hitters in live batting practice Saturday. After that, he could begin a minor-league assignment.

If all goes well, Walker could rejoin the rotation by the middle of August.

Walker has been sidelined since June 23 when inflammation in his right index finger, an issue that was affecting the grip on his signature splitter. The No. 5 starter has a 5.60 ERA in 10 starts.

The Phillies have used Walker’s injury as an opportunity to put him on a weighted-ball program designed to regain velocity that has gradually decreased over the last four seasons. Thomson said Walker’s velocity is ticking upward, although it still isn’t in the 94-95 mph range. Maybe it won’t ever get back to that level.

But the Phillies have seen an improvement in the splitter, according to Thomson. Opponents are hitting .426 and slugging .704 against the splitter this season, compared to .205 and .295 last season.

”The split, it’s action is a lot better,” Thomson said. “Command is a lot better. I’m encouraged by it.”

If the Phillies’ starters stay healthy down the stretch, Walker won’t factor into the postseason rotation. But he can play a role in helping to keep Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, and Cristopher Sánchez healthy.

The Phillies intend to build in rest for their starters by going to a six-man rotation at points in August and September. Thomson said he expects Walker to be healthy when the Phillies make that move.

Whit’s end

Besieged by injuries, the Braves signed Phillies castoff Whit Merrifield to a major-league contract.

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies will reportedly miss eight weeks after fracturing his left wrist Sunday while applying a tag at second base. The Braves are expected to replace him with Merrifield and newly promoted prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr.

On his first day with the Braves, Merrifield took a ball off the hand in batting practice. X-rays were reportedly negative.

Because the Phillies released Merrifield two weeks ago, the Braves are responsible only for a prorated portion of the $740,000 major-league minimum salary; the Phillies must pay the rest of the roughly $3.4 million left on his $8 million, one-year contract.

Merrifield, 35, batted only .199/.277/.295 with three home runs in 174 plate appearances with the Phillies, never adjusting to a bench role after spending most of his career as an everyday player.

Albies joined lefty Max Fried (forearm neuritis) and center fielder Michael Harris II (left hamstring strain) on the injured list. The Braves have already lost Spencer Strider (Tommy John surgery) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (knee surgery) for the season.

Extra bases

Outfielder David Dahl re-signed with the Phillies on a minor-league contract and was assigned to triple A. Dahl went 12-for-58 (.207) with a .638 OPS and three homers in 19 games for the Phillies before being designated for assignment on July 8. … The Phillies are playing in Minnesota for the first time since June 21-23, 2016. Their starting pitchers in that series: Aaron Nola, Adam Morgan, and Jerad Eickhoff. … Wheeler (10-4, 2.70 ERA) will be opposed Tuesday night by Twins righty Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.51).