Phillies put Brandon Marsh and Kody Clemens on the injured list

Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh, who was injured while running the bases in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced on Monday.

The Phillies have largely avoided injuries up to this point — with the exception of shortstop Trea Turner — but weathered two on Sunday. Infielder Kody Clemens was scratched from the game with back spasms and placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Friday) with lower back spasms on Monday.

As corresponding moves for Clemens and Marsh, the Phillies recalled utility man Weston Wilson and outfielder David Dahl from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Wilson had a slow start to his minor league season but has been heating up of late. The 29-year-old has hit seven home runs since May 1 and hit .240/.308/.452, with a .760 OPS in that month.

Dahl, a 30-year-old who has played 331 games over six major league seasons, has hit .340/.416/.660 with a 1.076 OPS for Lehigh Valley. He is in the lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Brewers, batting seventh and playing left field.

