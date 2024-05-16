Phillies’ Brandon Marsh meets BossMan Dlow after quoting him on Sunday Night Baseball

Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is always entertaining mic’d up — and last Sunday’s game against the Giants was no exception.

Marsh was featured on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball as the live in-game interview, and got a question from one of his biggest fans — his roommate and teammate, third baseman Alec Bohm. Bohm, in a prerecorded message, since he was also on the field during the interview, asked Marsh if he was wearing his Nike Huarache cleats that night.

Marsh responded by quoting a BossMan DLow song, “Get In With Me.”

“Bae, these Off-White, these ain’t no Huarache,” Marsh said, laughing.

On Wednesday ahead of the Phillies’ game against the Mets, Marsh and BossMan Dlow continued the unexpected collab with a linkup on the field.

It was just the latest viral moment from Marsh’s ESPN mic’d up interviews, after Phillies director of retail marketing Kristin Zeller got the team Guns N’ Roses inspired T-shirts in honor of a quote from Marsh’s last segment — “Stay loose and sexy, baby.”

The Bohm-Marsh friendship has provided some of the most fun moments of this young Phillies season, both on and off the field. Marsh and Bohm rung the bell at a Sixers playoff game, discovered that Marsh doesn’t shop online, and of course their myriad post-win antics — and the Phillies just keep winning.

