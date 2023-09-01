Alec Bohm’s error, José Alvarado’s wildness dooms Phillies in 7-5 loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Alec Bohm bent at the waist and put his hands on his knees. All around him, Brewers zoomed around bases, scoring the tying, go-ahead, and insurance runs, as the Phillies scrambled to retrieve the routine ground ball that had gotten by him.

Talk about a helpless feeling.

And a gut-punch loss.

In one moment, Trea Turner swatted another three-run home run, this time against Brewers closer Devin Williams’ airbender changeup, to give the Phillies a two-run lead. In the next, Bohm flubbed a backhand on what should’ve been a force play at third to escape José Alvarado‘s bases-loaded jam.

The Phillies absorbed a 7-5 crusher against the Brewers in the first game of September and the opener of a six-game road trip. They wasted more Turner heroics and a strong start by ace Zack Wheeler.

Oh, and they reinforced what the final month of the season is all about: They fell to 33-34 away from Citizens Bank Park, where they would have an enormous advantage if only they can secure the top wild card in the National League and home field in the best-of-three wild-card series.

That Bohm’s error was so shocking is a testament to how far he has come as a defender since the beginning of last season. Usually, he gobbles up Owen Miller’s grounder and heaves it to first base. No big deal.

Instead, the ball got past him and rolled down the left-field line. William Contreras, Carlos Santana, and Tyrone Taylor, all of whom reached base against Alvarado, raced home to give the Brewers a lead.

It was a stunning turn of events after Turner stunned the Brewers with his eighth homer in 12 games and 20th on the season. Milwaukee called on Williams for a four-out save, and Turner launched his unhittable changeup inside the left-field foul pole to give the Phillies a 5-3 lead. It was Turner’s fourth straight game with a homer, and he extended his hitting streak to 12.

For six innings, the game was a duel between Wheeler and Brewers starter Freddy Peralta.

Peralta blinked first, giving up a leadoff homer to Kyle Schwarber. But he allowed only one hit thereafter and struck out 10 batters.

Wheeler, meanwhile, made one mistake: a sweeper stayed belt-high and over the plate instead of diving down and away, as catcher J.T. Realmuto expected it would. Willy Adames hit it for a three-run homer to give the Brewers a 3-1 lead.

Otherwise, Wheeler became the third Phillies pitcher since 1900 to post back-to-back 10-strikeout, no-walk games, joining Cole Hamels in 2010 and Curt Schilling in 1996.