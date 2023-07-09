Phillies pick high school player Aidan Miller in first round of draft

In each of Brian Barber’s first three years as director of amateur scouting, the Phillies drafted a high school player in the first round.

Make it 4-for-4.

As the MLB draft got underway Sunday night in Seattle, the Phillies selected Aidan Miller, a righty-hitting third baseman from a Tampa-area high school, with the 27th pick in the first round. Miller, who is committed to the University of Arkansas, is expected to sign with the Phillies before the Aug. 1 deadline. The recommended slot value for the No. 27 pick is $2.97 million.

Miller, who turned 19 last month, may have been off the board earlier if not for a broken hamate bone in his hand that caused him to miss most of his senior season. But he was regarded among the top power hitters in the class, according to most draft analysts.

“We had the opportunity to see him work out and see him play after getting healthy and being cleared to play,” Barber said in a conference call. “We’re not worried about the strength. It’s already returned. Not worried about the power. It’s already returned. I feel really good about the player himself and where [the health of] the hamate is.”

Rival talent evaluators agree that the Phillies’ farm system is deeper in pitching than position players. They selected right-handers Mick Abel and Andrew Painter out of high school in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and have hard-throwing Griff McGarry in double A and Alex McFarlane in single A. They signed prospect Wen Hui Pan out of Taiwan this year and added Noah Song in the Rule 5 draft.

How convenient, then, that the 2023 draft class was heavy on position players. The Phillies targeted about 10 players in preparation to make their pick. Given that one pitcher was selected between No. 11 and No. 30, Barber felt confident the Phillies would land a position player.

“If I would’ve told you the truth, at least, when the day started, I would’ve put the odds at close to 90% that we were going to walk away with a position player,” Barber said. “The board wasn’t built out of that need. It just happened to be what was staring me in the face as you looked at some of the possibilities that were going to be there. It was really an excellent crop, both college and high school position players this year.”

The Phillies believed Miller’s raw power separated him from some of the other position players.

“I think it’s both the hit and power combination, to be honest with you,” Barber said. “He’s definitely stronger than the other kids. If you have the opportunity to see video of him at some point soon, you will see definitely the lower-half strength. He might have some of the strongest legs you will ever see from a high school player. That translates into the power in his game, as well.”

Miller also has solid baseball bloodlines. His father, Jason, was drafted by the Rangers in 1994 and owns a training facility in Oldsmar, Fla., near Tampa, that attracts many players in the offseason. His brother, Jackson, was a second-round pick of the Reds in 2020.

The Phillies forfeited their second-round pick after signing Trea Turner as a qualifying-offer free agent in the offseason. They won’t make another pick in the 20-round draft until the third round (No. 98 overall) Monday. They have a fourth-round pick (No. 130) but not a fifth-rounder.