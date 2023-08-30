Phillies’ Bryce Harper joins 300-homer club with two-run blast against the Angels

As Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate in the first inning on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, Phillies fans raised their phones. Harper hit a home run on Monday. He hit a home run on Tuesday. But the next home run, No. 300, would be the one worth capturing.

It took Harper four at-bats, but in the eighth inning against the Angels, he gave the people of Philadelphia what they were waiting for, launching a 381-foot shot to right-center field, becoming the fifth player to hit No. 300 in a Phillies’ uniform, and the fourth youngest active player to reach the milestone.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper hits 300 homers: How he got here and what’s next

The 30-year-old Harper becomes the 12th active player and 158th in baseball history to hit 300 home runs.

Advertisement

Former Phillie Andrew McCutchen has 299 going into the Pirates’ game against the Royals on Wednesday night. Another former Phillie, Carlos Santana of the Brewers, has 296. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has been out with post-concussion syndrome, has 295.

The two-run home run gave the Phillies an 8-7 lead.

Harper received a standing ovation as he rounded the bases. When he reached the dugout, he walked back up the steps, and saluted the crowd. There was a time, earlier this season, when he went 166 plate appearances without hitting a home run. It was the longest home run drought of his career. He was asked in June if he was concerned. He was not.

» READ MORE: Will Bryce Harper hit 500 home runs? ‘Absolutely,’ says Mike Schmidt.

”I just feel like the power will come,” he said.

Since Harper spoke those words, he’s hit 12 home runs and slugged .552. He’s hit 10 of those 12 home runs in August. He entered Wednesday’s game with the sixth-highest monthly OPS of his career: 1.229. He’s hitting the ball as hard as he has all year.

And it’s all happening at the perfect time for the Phillies.