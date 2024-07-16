Own team uniforms in the All-Star Game and MLB players in the Olympics? Bryce Harper might get his wishes.

ARLINGTON, Texas — For 12 years, Bryce Harper has been the arbiter of what’s cool in baseball. He made eye black cool. Floppy hair? Cool. And he’s a trendsetter when it comes to cleats.

Know what else Harper thinks is cool?

Regular-season uniforms in the All-Star Game.

“That’s what I grew up watching,” the face of the Phillies said before the 94th All-Star Game. “That’s one thing that’s really cool to see everybody on the field wearing their own stuff. I love that.”

All-Star tradition always called for players to wear their team’s jersey in the midseason showcase. In the late ‘90s, MLB introduced All-Star jerseys that were worn on the workout day and during Home Run Derby but not in the actual game until 2021.

There has been backlash to the All-Star jerseys over the last four seasons, with commissioner Rob Manfred previously supporting the, well, uniform uniforms, which are part of a 10-year agreement between MLB and Nike.

But Manfred said Tuesday that MLB may consider bowing to tradition.

“I’m aware of the sentiment on this issue,” Manfred said in a meeting with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “It’s something we’re going to have conversation about coming out of the All-Star Game. The conversations have to involve the players, first and foremost, and Nike, some of our partners. But I am aware of the sentiment, and I do know why people kind of like that tradition.”

Count Harper among the traditionalists, even though the All-Star jerseys enable him to wear multicolored arm sleeves, batting gloves, and other garb that doesn’t conform to his typical red Phillies colors.

“The day before, you get the National League stuff, but I really like the uniform of the game,” Harper said. “That’s one thing that, if we could change back to that, I think that would be really cool.”

Harper may get another wish, too. He has been a staunch advocate for baseball returning to the Olympics with major leaguers representing their countries. Last year, the International Olympic Committee added baseball to the program for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Manfred said he asked Casey Wasserman, the sports agent who headed Los Angeles’ successful Olympic bid, to speak to the owners about the possibility of having major leaguers compete, which would necessitate a suspension of the MLB season.

“He was very persuasive,” Manfred said. “We’re talking about what can be done, what exactly would it look like, what are the compromises that we would have to make in terms of our season. I remain open-minded on that topic. It is an opportunity that we need to think about.”

Manfred added that “there’s player interest” in the Olympics. Harper said he has spoken about it briefly with Manfred.

Is Mick able?

When Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman returns to Oregon in the winter, he trains by catching several local pitchers, including Phillies prospect Mick Abel.

Abel, 22, was expected to be on the precipice of the majors this season. But he’s having a nightmarish year in triple A, posting a 6.88 ERA in 15 starts. Command has been a persistent problem for the right-hander, who has walked 53 batters in 68 innings.

With Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull on the injured list, the Phillies turned to Michael Mercado and Tyler Phillips from Lehigh Valley. Abel hasn’t been a consideration. Baseball America dropped Abel from No. 2 to No. 12 in its midseason ranking of Phillies prospects.

“Everyone knows how good he is,” Rutschman said. “That’s the tough part about the minor leagues. It’s a matter of just figuring out what works. Sometimes it takes time.”

Rutschman went to Oregon State and was the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. A year later, while baseball was shut down by the pandemic, Abel threw bullpen sessions to Rutschman to prepare for the 2020 draft. The Phillies selected Abel with the 15th overall pick.

“He’s got all the talent in the world,” Rutschman said. “I think everyone wants to see him succeed. Everyone still has faith in him.”

Scouting Skenes

All eyes were on Pirates rookie flamethrower Paul Skenes. One year after being drafted first overall, the 22-year-old righty brought a 1.90 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 66⅓ innings into an All-Star starting assignment for the NL.

It’s possible the Phillies will face Skenes — and his 100 mph fastball — this weekend in Pittsburgh.

“The last guy I really saw like that was [Stephen Strasburg],” Harper said, making the comparison that has become common for Skenes. “He had that heater and that changeup that was really good, and then he kind of commanded other pitches as well. You see that with Skenes as well. Just a really good talent.”

Extra bases

Crazy stat alert: In 106 games since the got-your-back standing ovation last Aug. 4 at Citizens Bank Park, Trea Turner leads all major-league hitters with a .341 batting average. He’s fifth in slugging (.597), 10th in on-base percentage (.396). ... After last weekend’s series in Philadelphia, Athletics closer Mason Miller and manager Mark Kotsay hopped a ride to the All-Star Game on a plane with the Phillies’ contingent. Harper told Miller that he was interested in facing him until seeing him throw 104 mph Friday night. “He’s like, ‘Oh, I’m good. I changed my mind,’” Miller said.